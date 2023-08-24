A married woman showed people that her husband does not want her to look attractive when he's not there

That lady made a video of her husband dressed like her to make a point about how she should handle herself while alone

Online users have jokes about how the man was dedicated to showing his wife exactly how he expected her to move

A woman showed people that her husband doesn't want her to look good while alone. One video shows her hubby, who got dressed up and modelled how she should be moving as a married woman.

A TikTok video shows a woman's husband wearing a dress to show her how she should walk because they are married. Image: @tarriemartin

The video of the man received more than 24 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who had endless jokes.

Husband wears dress for TikTok video

A married woman, @tarriemartin, posted a video of her husband in a dress showing her how she should walk when he's not there. In the video, he was stomping and said she should always be running or in a rush. Watch the video below:

SA has jokes about husband

Online users thought the video of the man was hilarious. Many complimented the husband, saying he looked good in the dress.

user7589772335977 said:

"Walk like a soldier."

Lisa added:

"I walk like that as a single woman."

sweetyciiru asked:

"Why is the dress looking good on him?"

kiker Naira added:

"Run for the sake of your marriage. don't ask questions."

Prettie was amused:

"Running away from big cars."

TikTok viewers entertained by happy couples

