A video of a church service showing men hopping and dancing down the aisle with great energy has been circulating online

The clip shows the congregants wearing short dresses and knee-high socks and the women wearing long dresses

The footage left many Saffas scratching their heads at the unfamiliar religious practice and took to the comments with their opinions

A video of an unfamiliar church service has been doing the rounds online, leaving many Saffas both amused and perplexed.

The footage was shared on Twitter by web influencer Kulani (@kulanicool) and shows the congregation singing and cheering as men hop and dance down the aisle with great energy as they enter the church.

As if the entrance wasn’t strange enough, the men are also seen wearing short dresses along with knee-high socks, and the women wearing long dresses.

Most people were in awe at their attire and wondered if this church is real and why the men are dressed that way.

Check out the video below:

While it is not clear which religious group this is, many South African online users could not believe their eyes at the unfamiliar spectacle. Many responded with shock, inquisitiveness, and humour:

@AjaxFiko wrote:

“Jokes aside. There's something deeply spiritual about the female & ingubo zabo. Iingubo zoMoya are mostly in dress form. Izangoma ezingamadoda are sometimes required to wear long traditional skirts Or wrap spiritual doeks around waists. The Ankh symbol also embraces the womb.”

@SandileJele16 responded:

“Lengane imangele ukuthi ngabe kwenzenjan kubant abadala.”

@TsholofeloMthi1 replied:

“Bathong... Stay safe guys.”

@DrGlen01 commented:

“I know this church it’s somewhere in the Eastern Cape. I think it’s called Israel if I’m not mistaken.”

@PapaWaHlayiseko said:

“They are not married, that's why they're dressed like this.”

@Mahasha_Turbang asked:

“What's going on here?”

@TheeJusto reacted:

“I blame Rich Mnisi for all this...”

