A young man named Thato Mogashoa recently headed online to celebrate finally becoming a qualified doctor

He proudly posted a photo of himself dressed in a neat suit and his graduation gown on Twitter along with a motivational caption

The aspirant cardiologist specialist had Mzansi cyber citizens ecstatic over his academic and career accomplishment

A young man, Thato Mogashoa (@thato_mogashoa) took to social media to celebrate his graduation and becoming a doctor.

Looking dashing in his suit and graduation gown, Mogashoa posted a photo of the proud moment.

As if being a doctor wasn't big enough, the young man is determined to continue his studies and specialise in cardiology at the Fellowship of the College of Cardiothoracic Surgeons of South Africa FC Cardio(SA).

He captioned the tweet:

“I'll come back for the bright blue gown for FC Cardio (SA) in a few years. For now, it's Dr. TG Mogashoa MBChB (UCT) Dip PEC (SA) Dip HIV Man (SA).”

Thato's online followers were beyond elated for him as they flooded the post with love and congratulatory messages.

@Thabang_Tooi replied:

“Congratulations, Dr TG Mogashoa. Not you having the same initials as me! Inspired."

@TIMNICEMOGOGOLE commented:

“Congrats, Dr Mogashoa.”

@NtsuntsuMolete said:

“A proud moment for you and the family. All the best!”

@FreedomMapola wrote:

“Look at you, congratulations, my dear.”

@thereal_chips replied:

“Congratulations Mohwiti.”

@Vincent_Maje shared:

“Content I signed up for.”

@JulesMogale said:

“Congratulations Dokotela.”

@sir__mandla reacted:

“Bathong what a beautiful man.”

