The upcoming Hollywood blockbuster featuring Marvel Barbie means that the doll is back in style

A South African woman found the perfect products for anyone who is looking forward to the Barbie movie

Many people were delighted to know that they could get Barbie merchandise at the bargain

Barbie is having a pop culture renaissance. A woman on TikTok showed others where they could get Barbie-themed clothing at an affordable price.

Ackermans impressed a woman on TikTok with their Barbie stock just in time for the 'Babrbie' 2023 release. Image: @kelsyvaneck

The woman visited Ackermans, and what she found got over 11 000 likes. Many people commented that they were excited to stock up on the Barbie merch.

TikTok video shows Ackermans stocks Barbie amid 'Barbie' movie hype

@kelsyvaneck posted that she found Barbie items at Ackerman's. The lady posted products such as pyjamas that were all labelled with the iconic doll's name. Watch the video below:

South Africans excited over Barbie merchandise at Ackermans

People love to know other people's shopping tips. People in the comments discussed what they thought of South African stores.

Chisenga Müller said:

"I'm running to Ackermans now."

N.S added:

"Cotton on is like an expensive Mr price. Nothing better than that. But their prices are like Truworths."

Solo Mathley commented:

"Even Ackermans is too expensive for me."

Miss Jeni Logan was in awe

"Yoh I saw the hoody at cotton, one is R699."

catherine khady said:

"I’m about to wear that first one as a dress chile."

"Wow you don't look real": 'Black Barbie' trends on TikTok for stunning features

Briefly News previously reported that when US-based model Sonia Barbie Tucker from Sierra Leone shared a post on TikTok, she made the world do a double-take. In the video, people couldn't tell whether Tucker was a real person or a Barbie mannequin.

People who saw her standing at the shop window had to look twice to determine if the person was real or a statue. The post has over five million views and close to a million likes in just three days

Netizens marvelled at the uncanny resemblance between the young model and a Barbie doll.

