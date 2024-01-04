A woman learned the best way to greet dogs after going through a scary situation captured in a TikTok video

The lady was excited to meet some adorable dogs a while on the street in Sandton Johannesburg and stopped to greet

Netizens gave the TikTok video lots of attention after showing how she was hurt by a dog because of her behaviour

A woman showed people the result after getting too excited about dogs. The lady went out of her way to touch some Akitas she saw on the street.

A TikTok video shows a woman bit in the face by an Akita dog. Image: TikTok / @judithndaba / Getty Images / Thorsten Henning

Source: TikTok

The lady was taking a walk in Johannesburg Sandton and had a bit of bad luck. They were comments from people who were modified by the dog incident.

Woman in TikTok video bit by dog

A woman in Johannesburg @judithndaba saw two Akitas and thought they were cute. She got close to one of them, and it bit her in the face.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA feels sorry for woman

Online users were fascinated by the video of the dog attack. People commented, adding to the TikTokker's jokes that got the kiss of life.

Thatotaydo_m commented:

"Rule number 1: never lean into a dogs personal space especially if it’s not yours Askies."

hlee wrote:

"My dog also did the same to my neighbour....guys please don't play with people's dogs."

Evodia Motale said:

"The tails were not wagging...so it was the first sign to back off."

A woman scorned remarked:

"Askies Chomi."

Paul noted:

"Not all dogs like getting pet or lean onto a very dangerous lesson I learned."

Amanda agreed:

"The reason I don't allow my dog to get close to my face, they even bite the owner, I've seen more cases of such."

Child rides dog in TikTok video

A TikTok video shows a kid playing with the notorious pit bull. The child looked comfortable, and many people were amazed.

SA hails school employee who protected child from pit bull attack as a hero

Briefly News previously reported that in a courageous act of heroism, a school employee in Durban suffered serious injuries while shielding a young child from a pit bull attack on Tuesday.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, reported that paramedics arrived at the scene to find the police had cordoned off the area around 7 am.

The injured man, believed to be in his forties, had been attacked by a pit bull, and sustained bites to his body.

Source: Briefly News