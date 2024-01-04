Woman Bit by Akita Dog in Face in TikTok Video Jokes About Incident, Mzansi Amused
- A woman learned the best way to greet dogs after going through a scary situation captured in a TikTok video
- The lady was excited to meet some adorable dogs a while on the street in Sandton Johannesburg and stopped to greet
- Netizens gave the TikTok video lots of attention after showing how she was hurt by a dog because of her behaviour
A woman showed people the result after getting too excited about dogs. The lady went out of her way to touch some Akitas she saw on the street.
The lady was taking a walk in Johannesburg Sandton and had a bit of bad luck. They were comments from people who were modified by the dog incident.
Woman in TikTok video bit by dog
A woman in Johannesburg @judithndaba saw two Akitas and thought they were cute. She got close to one of them, and it bit her in the face.
SA feels sorry for woman
Online users were fascinated by the video of the dog attack. People commented, adding to the TikTokker's jokes that got the kiss of life.
Thatotaydo_m commented:
"Rule number 1: never lean into a dogs personal space especially if it’s not yours Askies."
hlee wrote:
"My dog also did the same to my neighbour....guys please don't play with people's dogs."
Evodia Motale said:
"The tails were not wagging...so it was the first sign to back off."
A woman scorned remarked:
"Askies Chomi."
Paul noted:
"Not all dogs like getting pet or lean onto a very dangerous lesson I learned."
Amanda agreed:
"The reason I don't allow my dog to get close to my face, they even bite the owner, I've seen more cases of such."
