A school employee in his forties sustained severe dog bites while shielding a child from a pit bull attack

Paramedics responded to the horrifying incident and treated both the injured school employee and the child involved

The authorities dealt with the aggressive dog and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack

A pit bull attack left a school employee injured in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock photos

DURBAN - In a courageous act of heroism, a school employee in Durban suffered serious injuries while shielding a young child from a pit bull attack on Tuesday.

Paramedics respond to pit bull attack

The incident happened outside a school in Gordon Road, prompting a rapid response from ALS Paramedics, reported SowetanLIVE.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, reported that paramedics arrived at the scene to find the police had cordoned off the area around 7am.

The injured man, believed to be in his forties, had been attacked by a pit bull, and sustained bites to his body.

Paramedics treat child and employee

Paramedics attended to the injured school employee and also treated and transported the young child affected by the traumatic incident.

The attack happened when a woman and the child were walking towards the school. The aggressive pit bull rushed out from a nearby house towards the child.

Jamieson said the police "dealt" with the aggressive dog and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

SA discuss the pit bull attack

South Africans on social media praised the courageous act of the school employee.

See some of the comments below:

Pebetsi Chiloane mentioned:

"May God bless that man richly for saving the young life. That dog would have killed. May he get well soon. "

Christie Mamitwa commented:

"The school employee protected the child from this wild animal. May our almighty God bless this person."

Bra Duks stated:

"Well by law, the owner of the pitbull must account for damages."

Sbusiso Mpontshane asked:

"Why exactly are we still having pit bulls?"

Papao Rabotapi suggested:

"We need to send these dogs to Kruger national park, that's where they belong."

