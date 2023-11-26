A patient tragically died at the Northam Clinic gate after security refused her entry during loadshedding

The patient's family pleaded for emergency care but was met with denial, leading to the tragic death

The Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has extended her deepest condolences to the deceased's family

A critically ill patient died after Northam Clinic in Limpopo denied her entry. Image: Stock photos

Image: Stock photos

LIMPOPO - A patient sadly lost their life after being denied entry by security guards at the entrance gate of Northam Clinic outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

The Department Spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha, revealed the distressing details about the tragic incident.

Family's desperate plea for medical care

Muavha said the family brought a critically ill patient to Northam Clinic, who was severely bleeding from all body orifices, reported SABCNews.

However, instead of allowing immediate access, security guards denied them entry because of loadshedding. Instead, the guards opted to provide contact numbers for emergency medical services.

Nurses informed after patient's death

The nurses on duty were only notified of the patient's condition after the tragic event had occurred.

Muavha said the Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba extended her deepest condolences to the deceased patient's family.

SA outraged by hospital incident

South Africans are expressing their outrage at the denial of emergency care and are demanding that the hospital be held accountable.

See some of the comments

Chrissy Williams said:

"The security must futsek with immediate effect."

Samuel Skosana mentioned:

"If the rules come from the company he was following the rules which were implemented by his superiors."

Mahlatsi Emmanuel posted:

"Is this really true. A security guard stopped people at the gate due to loadshedding. What kind of rule is this? The country is full of mediocrity."

Ephraim Maditsi wrote:

"Nurses are the ones giving instructions to the guards, but as a guard sometimes you must use common sense."

Mashudu Mbedzi commented:

"Minister will visit and do nothing."

