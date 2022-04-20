Illegal electricity connections were removed from an informal settlement called Chicken Farm on Wednesday

The removal of the wires comes after a march was conducted by Operation Dudula against constant power cuts on Monday

Some South Africans think that it is said the authorities only acted following the death of one person

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and City Power embarked on a mission to remove illegal electricity connections that have been deemed to be dangerous in Kliptown in Soweto on Wednesday, 20 April.

The power utilities headed to the illegal informal settlement called Chicken Farm, which was not far away from where operation Dudula members held a march against regular power cuts caused by illegal connections in the area on Monday, 18 April.

Eskom and Power City officials went to homes and cut wires with illegal connections and a video of the process was posted on social media by the Department of Environment & Infrastructure Services in the City of Joburg.

According to TimesLive, Eskom and City Power officials were met with a bit of resistance when they arrived and even had stones thrown at them by residents.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses the violence in Kliptown

Following the violent altercation that took place in Kliptown on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area to address the concerns residents had.

Cele stated that a team of 12 detectives were deployed to Chicken Farm to probe the murder of Khomotso Diale and the shooting of six others, according to a tweet posted by Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

Cele also stated that the police station in the area will be given extra resources in the form of 10 extra police vans.

South Africans share their thoughts on Eskom and City Power's operation

@TebogoIII said:

"But this is NOT a permanent solution CITY POWER! How many times have you been playing this hide&seek game of cutting these wires? Tonight they will be re-connecting themselves again "

@sthe_mwelase said:

"Such operations need to be done at least once a week in every squatter camp and that's where most of these illegal immigrants hide."

@SiphoInDemand said:

"It's sad that a man had to die for this to happen. Why is the risk team not patrolling these types of areas?"

@Makoya_babe said:

"Good. We are tired of paying through the nose to subsidise illegal connections."

@StuartG46182870 said:

"So we can't get power illegally or even legally. But some of us pay for the privilege to sit in the dark."

1 Person shot and killed, others injured following Operation Dudula march against cable theft in Soweto

Briefly News previously reported that what was supposed to have been a peaceful event, turned lethal when one person was killed and another injured during an Operation Dudula march on Monday 18 April.

Members of the movement with residents believed to be from Pimville were marching to Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown when an altercation broke out. The march was due to residents complaining of electricity cable theft.

A police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that during the altercation, shots were fired, one person was killed on the scene, and another was shot in her leg. It is believed that more people were injured and taken to hospital. Police are tracing the victims who are believed to be South African, TimesLIVE reported.

