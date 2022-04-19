A recuse mission ensued in the North West province last week after more than 70 illegal miners found themselves trapped in a mining shaft

The rescue mission comes after the illegal miners begged the mining management team to help them because they were hungry

South Africans are upset that the illegal miners, who come from neighbouring countries disobeyed the laws of the country

NORTH WEST - A group of 77 illegal miners were rescued after they were trapped in a mine shaft in Orkney, near Potchefstroom in the North West. The rescue mission started on Thursday, 14 April and ended on Monday, 18 April.

The rescue team comprised of Dr Kenneth Kaunda's district illicit mining team, a mining rescue team, detectives and the Orkney visible policing team.

More than 70 illegal miners were rescued after they were trapped in a mining shaft. Images: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

The group of illegal miners had asked the mining management to assist them in getting out of the mining shaft because they were hungry, according to South African Police Service(SAPS) spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

The rescue team also managed to retrieve four bodies from the mining shaft that had already started decomposing, according to TimesLIVE.

Mokgwabone stated that an overwhelming majority of the illegal miners were from Lesotho, 13 were from Mozambique and four were from Zimbabwe.

According to the SAPS Facebook page, the miners were later arrested after they were rescued and made a court appearance at the Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 April. The illegal miners are facing charges of trespassing and illegal mining. They will also be charged for being in contravention of the Immigration Act.

South Africans weigh in on the rescue mission of illegal miners

Jenni Uys said:

"These are hungry desperate people. Please just relocate them back to their countries."

Magda Oosthuizen said:

"Send them home to get medical help."

MDogish Thaliban KaMalandela said:

"Foreign nationals are clearly undermining South African Laws...What a caring country we are."

Margaret Mohapi said:

"Well done to the rescue team ...keep on doing the good job those are our brothers."

Jan Zeelie said:

"R500 for bail on each of them out the next day, cannot be found again, illegally in the country most probably. Back on the job the following day. Did I leave something out? Cause that's the trend of our justice system."

Lindo KaNogingida said:

"SAPS must investigate to get the buyer, who buys whatever they were digging.. they all have to be arrested."

