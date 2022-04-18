Three illegal miners died and 10 more were trapped in the Nuttaboy Mine when the ground above caved in

A Northern Cape community leader has urged government officials to legalise mining in the area as poverty is rife

Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane said illegal mining is a criminal matter

NORTHERN CAPE - Calls for Government to legalise mining in Kliensee in the Northern Cape have been voiced after three illegal miners were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when a tunnel collapsed on them at the Nuttaboy Mine.

Community leader Paul Swartbooi said residents in the area are willing to put their lives on the line to earn a living.

Three illegal miners died and 10 others were rescued in the Northern Cape. Image: Denzel Maregele/Getty

Source: Getty Images

He pleads with Government to legalise small scale-diamond miners in Namaland to allow people to work under proper regulations and conditions. Swartbooi said the area faces extreme poverty, according to SABC News.

Meanwhile, MinisterDeputy Minster of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane said the department is in the process of creating a plan for small-scale miners. She was speaking at the Northern Cape Provincial Mining Investment Conference on 10 March. Nkabane added that illegal mining is a criminal matter that needs to be addressed, Mining Weekly reported.

Social media users irate over illegal mining

