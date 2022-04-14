Disgruntled residents have began protesting in Durban after they were removed from a temporary shelter

The residents had to be moved from their homes after the floods destroyed a riverbank where their shacks were situated

They were due to be moved to a local community hall, however, they were not happy with the decision

DURBAN - Residents from an informal settlement near Reservoir Hills, Durban began burning tyres and allegedly stoning cars after they were evicted from their temporary shelter at a local school.

They were residing at the school after the riverbank where their homes are situated was destroyed during the heavy rains and floods in the area. About 100 protestors were unhappy about being moved from the school and blockaded the M19.

Protestors in KwaZulu-Natal have blocked the M19 in Durban after being moved from a temporary shelter. Image: Darren Stewart & Rajesh Jantilal/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Durban Metro Police's Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said the residents were due to be moved into a community hall, but the move from the school angered them. He added that a councillor tried to negotiate with the protestors, TimesLIVE reported.

A video of the protests was shared on social media:

According to The South African, the residents were initially moved as a temporary measure because of the danger the banks posed to them.

Social media users react to the protests

@Kash786787 said:

“Reasons why the situation is the way it is. 1. Over the years residents in that area wanted to stay there as they wanted free water from river despite government efforts to tell them it’s not safe to be there. 2. Certain ANC officials supported these residents to stay there and forced the government to build free electricity for them there.”

@GoDD_Z1LLA commented:

“Only KZN people protest against nature.”

@CherylMaseko shared:

“Heavy rain, Protest, Looting, a whole natural disaster taking place in #KZN #KZNFloods #PrayforKZN.”

KZN floods: 12 arrested for looting in Umlazi to appear in court on Thursday, CCTV clip causes division

Briefly News also reported that several residents have been arrested for looting in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal amid the heavy rains and floods that plagued the province.

The looters allegedly made off with groceries and appliances from two businesses.

Twelves people have been arrested for looting, according to eNCA. KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were charged with business burglary and being in possession of the stolen property. The suspected looters will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 14 April reported TimesLIVE.

