Dr Malinga has revealed that he could not attend his gig in Zimbabwe because the country's authorities could not let them perform in the country

The South African hitmaker and his team were allegedly deported because they did not have the required work permits to conduct shows in the country

The star cleared the air and apologised to his fans saying that he made efforts to attend the gig but failed due to reasons beyond his control

Dr Malinga revealed to his fans in Zimbabwe that he could not attend a gig in Gwanda because he was deported by the country's authorities.

Dr Malinga says he was deported from Zimbabwe.

Source: Instagram

The star cleared the air after being called out for missing a gig he was scheduled to attend in Gwanda.

Dr Malinga allegedly denied entry into Zimbabwe for not having work permit to perform

According to iHarare, the Petronella hitmaker was billed to perform at Ngom Primary School in Gwanda but was a no-show.

The South African legend was allegedly sent back by the neighbouring country's authorities because he did not have the required clearance and permit to perform in Zimbabwe.

Per the publication, artists and musicians going to Zimbabwe for shows should organise with their promoters to have the needed paperwork and permits to perform in Zim.

Dr Malinga confirms he was deported from Zimbabwe

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Dr Malinga confirmed he was deported from the country. He said he flew with his team but they were sent back to Mzansi. He said:

"Yesterday we flew to Zimbabwe but we got deported. So we were supposed to perform at Ngoma but we got deported. It’s not like we didn’t come. We came. We even shot videos that we are here. We landed but they deported us.

"Zimbabwe sorry for that. But it was complications from your side, from the promoter’s side not from my side because mina I came."

Dr Malinga's followers share mixed reactions after star confirmed he was deported from Zimbabwe

Social media users had many questions after Dr Malinga confirmed that he was deported from Zimbabwe. Many said the promoter should be held accountable for failing to get the proper paperwork.

Peter Ndou said:

"Hahahaha I smell an excuse for not wanting to perform there after being paid."

Bongani Imasikwana commented:

"I feel your pain I was born there but I never enjoyed anything there."

Phuttylish Liz Madiks added:

"Lol these are the stars Dr Malinga needs not emoji stars."

Blessing Chigoya noted:

"You are playing for the wrong team ask DJ Tira it all depends on who you hired you in Zim."

