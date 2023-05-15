Makhadzi is allegedly in hot water after failing to pitch up for a gig she was booked for and reportedly paid in full

According to reports circulating online, the star charged R80K and was paid R40K deposit and the balance was paid off later

This is not the first time that Makhadzi has failed to attend a gig that she was booked for and also failed to refund the money back

Makhadzi is currently dealing with a lot. From her legal battle with her former team Open Mic Productions to allegedly missing a gig after getting paid R80K.

The star allegedly missed a show she was booked to perform alongside fellow big stars including Somizi Mhlongo and DJ Maphorisa.

Makhadzi misses another gig after charging the promoter R80 000

According to Zimoja, the Limpopo-born singer was booked to perform at the Exclusive White Lifestyle alongside Sjava, Somizi, DJ Maphorisa and Young Stunna.

Makhadzi allegedly charged R80K for the gig and she was paid R40K deposit in January and the balance was paid in April, a week before the event, but she never pitched.

The organiser Greg Hlatswayo said Makhadzi was double booked for the event and she kept making excuses. He said:

"Instead of rocking up on time, she sent a text asking for extra time. They gave her the extra time, but an hour later she sent another text saying she was two hours away.

"Remember that Makhadzi was also late for the Metro FM Music Awards in Mbombela. She claimed to be stuck in traffic. At the rate she is going, she must just kiss her music career goodbye because music promoters are going to get gatvol. She thinks she is not irreplaceable. It's only a matter of time before she sees her shows drying up."

Makhadzi allegedly arrives 2 hours late at another gig

Makhadzi is becoming popular for missing or arriving late at gigs. According to ZAlebs, Makhadzi was heavily blasted when she arrived two hours late at her gig.

Rabelani Madula, the promoter who had booked her for the gig demanded his money back but the Ghanama singer said she will pay back his R20K in R2000 monthly instalments.

Makhadzi’s new management vows to fight Open Mic’s auto-renewable contract by seeking the best legal help

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's new management has promised to do all in their power to find the best legal team for her woes with Open Mic.

This came after the record company claimed that their contract with Makhadzi would not expire because it was auto-renewed.

