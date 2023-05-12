DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's fight allegedly started because of a man who approached the former Generations: The legacy star

According to sources close to the pair, the Ba Straata hitmaker felt disrespected by the stranger who offered Thuli R40 000

The unnamed media sources also claimed Thuli regretted opening the Gender-based Violence (GBV) case against DJ Maphorisa

The real cause of the argument that had DJ Maphorisa putting his hands on his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, has been released.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo allegedly started fighting because of a man who made advances on the 'Generations: The Legacy' star. Image: @djmaphorisa and @thuliphongolo

According to Sunday World, the lovers' feud began at a gig when a man began hitting on Thuli and offered her R40 000 on the spot. This didn't sit well with the Abalele hitmaker, as he reportedly addressed it with Thuli on the same night, and they argued.

“Maphorisa found out and got angry because he does a lot of things for Thuli. That is disrespectful. So, he threw a tantrum, which later escalated to the assault when they got home," said the sources.

Thuli Phongolo reportedly regrets reporting DJ Maphorisa's alleged assault to the police

Thuli and Maphorisa took the argument home, and things got physical. City Press reported that Maphorisa allegedly punched Thuli as she wouldn't grant him access to her phone.

In the heat of the moment, after she managed to escape from Maphorisa, Thuli reported him to the Sandton Police, who confirmed that her bruises were pretty bad.

Sunday World sources also claimed that Thuli's mom was the one who persuaded her to have Maphorisa arrested, and the star later regretted it.

"... (She) arrived at the police station at night when Maphorisa was arrested and tried to withdraw the case, so that Maphorisa could go home but the police refused."

Thuli Phongolo withdraws assault case against DJ Maphorisa

Not even a week after opening a GBV case, the former Generations: The Legacy actress pulled a shocker when she dropped the charges. The decision disappointed the people who initially applauded her for reporting Maphorisa's alleged abusive ways.

Twitter users said:

@Downs04684246 said:

"She must be charged for wasting the state's resources."

@lekomdlal shared:

"Lapho, there are children who see these women as role models ‍♀️ I now understand why police are hesitant to intervene in such fights."

@Mihlalij19 posted:

"This is becoming a trend."

@netshiongo replied:

"South African women love abusive men."

@Caesarnkabz commented:

"I applauded too soon."

@AmosDEdope75589 added:

"I told everyone not to jump into conclusions because taba tsa batho babedi gadi tsenwe."

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa’s saucy dance moves confirm the stars were dating amid GBV allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa were the talks of the town following news that Phori was arrested after beating the Generations: The Legacy star.

The news of the pair being in a romantic relationship shocked many South Africans because they have been denying that they are a couple.

However, a video of the two dancing at a gig has answered most of their fans' questions. Thuli and DJ Maphorisa was captured getting cosy in the trending video.

