South Africans have lauded Thuli Phongolo for reporting her boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa, to the Sandton Police Station after he allegedly assaulted her

This comes after some of the Abalele hitmaker's fans criticised Thuli for dragging their fave's name through the mud

However, some people defended the former Generations: The Legacy star saying she did everything she needed to do after allegedly getting beaten up by Maphorisa

Mzansi people have weighed in on the abuse allegations levelled by Thuli Phongolo against her boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa, at Sandton Police Station.

City Press reported that Maphorisa allegedly slapped and punched Thuli during a heated disagreement about their previous argument.

Even though many people sided with Thuli when the revelation was made, some wanted to hear Maphorisa's side of the story.

Netizens drag people who defended DJ Maphorisa by slamming Thuli Phongolo

Taking to Twitter, @ThatVendaGirl was one of the people who weren't afraid to express their honest opinions on Thuli's alleged abuse case against Maphorisa.

@ThatVendaGirl tweeted that she was tired of people treating Phongolo as if she did something wrong by exposing Phori.

"Thuli Phongolo didn't make a social media statement or dragged Maphorisa on social media...she went straight to the police with her bruises still visible but people are already dragging her...ay"

Mzansi admires Thuli Phongolo for opening an assault case against DJ Maphorisa

Many netizens agreed with @ThatVendaGirl's tweet and said Thuli made the right decision by reporting the alleged attack immediately because Phori's fans would have dragged her even more.

@EdwardMaps said:

"Any guy or lady who protects an abuser is definitely one. As long as the police confirmed the bruises, then it is true. It's good she went immediately without waiting to heal."

@Kene_M_ shared:

"It is shocking and disappointing that the men on Twitter are calling her names and have already concluded that she is lying. South African men have normalised violence against women to the point that they get defensive and more disrespectful when called out for it."

@DuragActivist posted:

"They are dragging her because she didn’t report to Twitter detectives."

@FulufheloMakha2 replied:

"It's so sad to see how most men here on Twitter are questioning her experience. Police confirmed her bruises, but they are still calling her names. I really wonder if these men have sisters."

@dima_onzima commented:

"A good move. I'm glad she went to the police with proof. I hope she will not drop charges later and go back to him. Women in abusive relationships do that most of the time "

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa’s saucy dance moves confirm the stars were dating amid GBV allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa were the talks of the town following news that Phori was arrested after beating the Generations: The Legacy star.

The news of the pair being in a romantic relationship shocked many South Africans because they have been denying that they are a couple.

However, a video of the two dancing at a gig has answered most of their fans' questions. Thuli and DJ Maphorisa was captured getting cosy in the trending video.

