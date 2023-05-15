Coconut Kelz had social media in stitches when she shared a clip detailing how the infamous Dr Nandipha Magudumana prepares her glam looks

The comedian in the video can be seen swooping down her hair edges and applying red lipstick with her braids tied the same way Dr Nandipha ties her dreadlocks

Kelz titled the video she posted on her TikTok account "Get ready with me, the bail edition" and many already knew who she was talking about and crowned her TikTokker of the week

Lesego Tlhabi, who is popularly known as Coconut Kelz, gave Mzansi a glimpse into how Dr Nandipha prepares her glam looks.

Coconut Kelz recorded a hilarious video imitating how Dr Nandipha Magudumana prepares her glam-up looks. Images: Dr Nandipha and Coconut Kelz. Source: @AdvoBarryRoux and @CoconutKelz/Twitter

This comes after the controversial medical doctor left the country stunned when she appeared in the courtroom with full makeup.

Initially, Magudumana only showed her face partially while wearing a hoodie and mask during her court appearances.

Mzansi mesmerised by beauty and danger combo

On Wednesday, 3 May, Dr Nandipha became a hot topic on social media when she rocked up in court wearing full makeup instead.

Magudumana faces charges of helping her convicted partner in crime, Thabo Bester, to successfully escape from prison, according to The South African.

A video and pictures of the disgraced doctor topped trends as Mzansi discussed her beauty and crimes when she appeared for her bail application.

Coconut Kelz trends as she illustrates behind-the-scenes preparations

The hilarious social media sensation seized the moment and headed online to detail the answers to Mzansi when she shared a skit of how Magudumana prepares her looks ahead of her court appearances.

This moment, according to TimesLIVE, saw Kelz being crowned TikTokker of the Week for her perfect illustration.

These are some of the reactions to Kelz's spoof video on Twitter.

@Pea is in stitches:

"Lesego, you are hilarious! Your interpretation of what the look is supposed to give is accurate, the good doctor is playing on those gullible men that say she's beautiful and therefore innocent."

@Aunt_Lydia commented:

"She understands satire so well LOL! Execution always on point."

@Archdeacon said:

"I nearly died after watching this. I laughed so hard I had to lie down. My tummy hurts I can't breathe."

@M_Kelello shared:

"The Nike, aker I just did it."

@Leleh_Miya added:

"This is just gold."

TimesLIVE added that the Department of Correctional Services said that the reason behind Magudumana's glammed-up looks is that she has not been sentenced, therefore has access to her belongings when going to court.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana forced to show her face in court

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Nandipha was forced to reveal her face during her court appearance in April for the first since she was arrested.

The disgraced doctor wore a light blue hoodie drawn around her face to hide from the cameras. Before being forced to reveal her face, Dr Nandipha hung her head.

