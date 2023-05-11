A woman recently visited the magical Isinuka Spring, located in the Eastern Cape of South Africa

The lady immersed herself in the spring's pink water hoping to find her forever bae, as it is supposedly known to bring luck to people

The young hun bathing in the pink water quickly caught the attention of social media users who had questions about the mysterious spring

A woman's bath in the Isinuka Spring with pink water has trended on social media. Images: @fezisandzululeka/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A lady went to extreme lengths to find her happily ever after. The young hun bathed in 'magical waters' in the Eastern Cape.

A woman bathes in the pink water of Isinuka Spring hoping to find her forever bae

TikTok user @fezisandzululeka uploaded a video of her taking a bath in the Isinuka Spring, known for its pink water. The water is believed to bring visitors luck, health, and wealth. According to local folklore, the pink colour is due to the presence of copper and other minerals, which are said to have healing properties.

Watch the video below:

Curious social media users wonder about woman's quest for love in Isinuka Spring's pink water

While some dismissed these claims as superstition, many visitors of the spring swear by its healing powers. And have reported significant improvements in their health and well-being after bathing in the water.

Some wanted to know more about its location, while others were curious about the history and cultural significance of the spring:

@Nduli said:

"Please help. How can I go to this place?"

@Nomaswazi commented:

"I went in February. I have severe depression and anxiety."

@xolilenoksdube said:

"So everyone is bathing in the same woraaa? Because it doesn't look like the water is moving!"

@mabhalaingcwenga commented:

"Please give me directions."

@Noli Luguxa said:

"I definitely wanna go and visit Apha. Been hearing about it."

@Hlompho commented:

"I used to tell kids at my school about this place. They’d think I was lying."

