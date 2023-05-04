A Johannesburg woman who recently got engaged couldn't stop gushing to her TikTok followers

The woman uploaded a video of her engagement ring, and it quickly went viral, with people congratulating her on the happy news

Engagement ring reveals have become a popular trend on social media platforms, especially on TikTok, where users showcase their rings creatively and uniquely

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young woman flaunted her engagement ring online after getting engaged over the weekend. Images: @mbalenhlegumbi7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman could not contain her excitement after her boyfriend proposed. The lady shared the exciting news on her social media.

Young hun flaunts engagement ring on TikTok

TikTok user @mbalenhlegumbi7 featured a close-up of her engagement ring in a post, showcasing its beauty and sparkle. Many people were quick to offer congratulations, with some commenting on the ring's design and others wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness.

The announcement received thousands of likes and comments, with many expressing excitement for the couple's future together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulated the Johannesburg woman after announcing she was engaged

Overall, the woman's engagement ring reveal on TikTok is a reminder of the joy and excitement that comes with finding love and taking the next step in a relationship. Take a look at some of the comments from peeps who watched the couple's journey:

@JUSTKUHLE said:

"All of a sudden, I’m left-handed."

Tumi commented:

"When the right hand takes extended leave, congratulations."

@Fulufhelo said:

"About a month ago, I became left-handed."

@spiring commented:

"Cause the finger is carrying weight."

@EssieyKubheka said:

"Don’t forget to greet them with a wave."

@NatzMieke said:

"Enjoy your season and the weight of what comes with marriage."

@Nicole commented:

"the worst part is being left-handed, but people think you're flexing."

@aaadefisayo said:

"Claiming this energy! We love an engaged corporate baddie."

Nandi Madida flaunts huge diamond ring Zakes Bantwini gifted her for her 35th birthday, Minnie Dlamini in awe

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about Nandi Madida, who shared a video of herself wearing an extravagant diamond ring.

Her bae Zakes Bantwini gifted her a stunning present for her 35th birthday.

Zakes has been showering her with love the entire week. Celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and Pearl Thusi were taken aback by the size of Nandi's diamond ring and complimented her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News