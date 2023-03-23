Nandi Madida shared a video of herself wearing an extravagant diamond ring that Zakes Bantwini gifted her for her 35th birthday

Madida turned a year old on March 20, and Zakes has been showering her with love the entire week

Celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and Pearl Thusi were taken aback by the size of Nandi's diamond ring and complimented it

Nandi Madida revealed that Zakes Bantwini gave her a diamond ring for her 35th birthday. The media personality celebrated her trip around the sun on March 20.

Nandi Madida showed off her diamond ring Zakes Banwtini got her for her 35th birthday on March 20. Image: @zakesbantwini/Instagram and Rebecca Sapp

Source: UGC

A few days following her birthday, Nandi posted a video to Instagram. While flaunting her diamond ring, Nandi explained the day will always be special to her because she met Zakes on her birthday 10 years ago.

Minnie Dlamini, Pearl Thusi, and many more peeps gush about Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida's union

@pearlthusi said:

"Love this for you guys."

@minniedlamini shared:

"That is STUNNING "

@pearlmodiadie posted:

"Gorgeous!! Happy Birthday Nandi ❤️"

@buhlesamuels replied:

"HBD gorgeous! To living and blinging "

@bridgetmasinga commented:

"Stunning mama. Happy Birthday, mtase "

@teyaann wrote:

"Oooh dear! the size of the stone "

@thands_xaba added:

"Perfect dime for you queen."

Zakes Bantwini pens a heartfelt letter for Nandi Madida's 35th birthday

Not long ago, Briefly News reported that Zakes made Nandi feel special on his Instagram timeline. The Grammy-winning artist wrote a touching letter to Nandi.

The Osama hitmaker poured his heart out, telling his lovely wife how much he loves her. Zakes praised Nandi for always being supportive of his endeavours.

Taking to the comments, Nandi gushed about their lovely union, leaving Mzansi swooning.

SA showers Nandi Madida with sweet birthday wishes as she turns 35, star drops a hot pic while thanking peeps

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida celebrated her 35th birthday in style. The TV personality wished herself a happy birthday on Instagram at midnight on Monday, March 20.

The online post went viral, with Mzansi and celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and DJ Shimza showering Nandi with love on her special day.

Nandi followed up her birthday post with a picture of herself wearing a tight black dress that showed off her hourglass figure. In the caption, Madida thanked everyone who wished her a blessed and happy birthday.

