The entertainment industry has been rallying behind singer Makhadzi as she goes through a legal battle with her former team, Open Mic Productions

The star revealed that she was leaving Open Mic Productions because they were not paying her for the music she released and was being treated like a slave

Makhadzi's fans and industry colleagues including former Generations actress Nambitha Mpumlwana have shown support for the star

Makhadzi is being applauded for deciding to stand up for herself against her former management team, Open Mic Productions.

Former ‘Generations' star Nambitha Mpumlwana has rallied behind Makhadzi amid the legal battle with her former team. Image: @MAMBITHA and @makhadzisa

The star opened a can of worms when she alleged that she had not received a single cent for all the music she has released in the past few months, including her albums Kokovha and African Queen.

Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana rallies behind Makhadzi amid legal battle with Open Mic Productions

South Africans including celebrities have stood in solidarity with Makhadzi. Nambitha, popular for playing the role of Mawande Memela on Generations took to her Twitter page to show support to the Ghanama singer.

She said she is proud of Makhadzi for standing up for what is due to her. She tweeted:

"You are so brave ⁦@MakhadziSA for fighting for your due! I am very proud of you."

Makhadzi's fans also show support for the singer under hashtag #HandsoffMakhadzi

Makhadzi has been topping Twitter trends after her explosive revelation. According to Sunday World, the star was recently served with a demand letter and was asked to retract her statements.

Fans have vowed to stand with Makhadzi until she is paid what she deserves.

@TshedzaApril commented:

"Shame artists signed under Open Mic are crying, these are hardworking artists trying to make a living but exploited of their money."

@khayaworker said:

"We need women who are fighting for important things like Makhadzi, not these ones who are fighting for boyfriends."

