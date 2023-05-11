Moonchild Sanelly showed support to Makhadzi as her problems with Open Mic Productions keep getting out of hand

The Yebo Mama hitmaker empathised with the Limpopo-born singer by also sharing that she was also exploited

Mzansi was touched and praised Moonchild Sanelly for showing Makhadzi love during this difficult time

Makhadzi's issues with Open Mic Productions have touched many people's hearts, including Moonchild Sanelly.

Moonchild Sanelly received praise for showing Makhadzi support amid her problems with Open Mic Productions. Image: @moonchildsanelly and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Every hour, there is a new development that puts Makhadzi's career in jeopardy due to negative publicity. At this point, the MaGear singer needs all the support she can get, and Moonchild Sanelly understood the assignment.

According to ZAlebs, the My Power hitmaker took to Twitter to encourage Makhadzi not to give up making music. To make Makhadzi understand that she is not alone, Sanelly revealed that she was also exploited but rose above it all.

She tweeted:

"Sending my love to @MakhadziSA You’ve got this boo. They cleaned out my millions in SA & I just bought a house having started from scratch again. Ur the money!!! Always remember that!!! You’ll be ok baby. It’s gonna be a chapter in your best selling book of lifelet them laugh "

Mzansi agrees with Moonchild Sanelly's views about Makhadzi's woes with Open Mic Productions

The few who commented on the post praised Moonchild Sanelly for showing love to Makhadzi during this trying time.

@rudzani_racheal said:

"Love and light to our Queen Unity conquers all."

@phemelo_hustle shared:

"Powerful stuff. They will never take away what you have!"

@EllnetM posted:

"United we stand, divided we fall. Makhadzi needs our support."

Open Mic Productions allegedly pays people to talk bad about Makhadzi

After a leaked audio recording revealed that one of Open Mic Productions' executives seemingly refused to give Makhadzi a copy of her contract, bad publicity followed her.

Briefly News earlier reported that a screenshot shared by Twitter influencer @Thembisile_Q had people blasting the record label for allegedly paying influencers to start a smear campaign for Makhadzi.

This unfortunate situation for Makhadzi happened after Sunday World reported that Open Mic Productions refuted claims that they didn't pay Makhadzi. The record label said they paid Makhadzi R7.9 million for the albums she released while signed by them.

Makhadzi’s new management vows to fight Open Mic’s auto-renewable contract by seeking the best legal help

In related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's new management has promised to do all in their power to find the best legal team for her woes with Open Mic.

This came after the record company claimed that their contract with Makhadzi would not expire because it was auto-renewed.

