Pinky girl's post boasting confidently about her education and job qualification received negative comments

Netizens couldn't believe that Bonang Matheba's cousin was a Computer Science graduate,e and they called her out

The backlash came after Pinky girl was roasted for gushing about the late Amapiano star Mpura

Bonang Matheba's cousin Pinky girl's computer science degree left peeps with questions.

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba's cousin Pinky Girl showed herself love on social media, but not everyone received her post well.

In a tweet, the Being Bonang star bragged about her education and job qualifications, saying:

"The PinkStar A qualified computer science graduate. A DJ. A Business Woman. An Entrepreneur. A Fun Loving girl. It’s me against the world baby. My goal is to only improve myself continuously,by Gods grace. It’s Me Vs Me. I’m my own person #WCW"

Mzansi roasts Pinky Girl after bragging about her perfect life

The DJ's tweet didn't sit well with many people who didn't hesitate to drag her. Peeps didn't believe that Pinky girl is a computer science degree, while others suspected the caption was too good for the account to belong to her.

@tlagady_m said:

"You're looking for validation at the wrong place."

@Zunaidaly shared:

"Pinky Girl, stop it. @Bonang made you famous. Give her some credit. Thanks, B ✌"

@NheliNotDot posted:

"This sounds like like a Date My Family intro."

@Dineo_Metja replied:

"I don’t think this is her account . There's no way."

@YoliPeba commented:

"Is this a catfish account or it's hers?"

@siphephile_ wrote:

"Did she attend the same university noNorma Gigaba? "

@NMamkhize also said:

"Pinky, you tell us about yourself every day. Ufuna sithini ngempela?"

Pinky girl roasted for posting Mpura

Pinky Girl hasn't been on Mzansi's good books lately, as they previously dragged her for posting the late Amapiano star Mpura. Bonang's relative tweeted that she was sad because she only noticed that Mpura sent her a DM after his passing.

According to News24, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's cause of death was a car accident on his way to a gig in Rustenburg in 2021.

Almost two years after Mpura's tragic death, Pinky gushed about the star but received criticism. Many netizens claimed the YouTuber is an attention seeker. Briefly News reported that Pinky replied to the backlash with a screenshot to prove she wasn't lying.

Pinky Girl says Bonang Matheba schooled her on showbiz ahead of YouTube channel launch, SA claps

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Mekgwe, known as Pinky Girl, is venturing into YouTube and will soon post lifestyle content on her new channel. She has been making moves to step out of Bonang Matheba's shadow but acknowledged B for giving her a few pointers.

The reality TV star spoke to Kaya959 and said she'd use the lessons Bonang taught her about consistency on her new journey.

