Bonang Matheba has been compared to Chloe Bailey after the American star rocked a dress Queen B also previously wore

Twitter users voted for who they thought looked better in the dress, and the South African celebrity led the poll

Many people weighed in on why they picked Bonang, with some saying Chloe's gown looked like a cheap version of Bonang's

Bonang Matheba is a hot topic after the premiere of The Little Mermaid on 8 May.

Bonang Matheba's fans said she wore the dress sported by Chloe Bailey at 'The Little Mermaid' better than her. Image: Slaven Vlasic and Emma McIntyre

On Twitter, @michaelmatebe_ posted two photos, one of Queen B and the other of singer Chloe Bailey. The two stunning celebrities wore the same dress in the pics but pulled off different vibes.

According to Footwear News, Chloe wore the beautiful dress to The Little Mermaid movie premiere, and Bonang rocked it at Standard Bank's #TopWomenAwards.

@michaelmatebe_ compared the two celebrities and asked who rocked it better. Take a look at the images below:

Bonang Matheba's fans say she looked prettier than Chloe Bailey

Bonang's admirers, known as the BForce, rushed to the comments section to vote for their favourite. Many people thought Chloe's dress looked like a knock-off of Bonang's.

@Khati_KaSongo said:

"I'm sorry but Bonang ate this look. 1. She's the right height 2. She chose the perfect hairstyle and didn't overwhelm the dress. 3. She must've had it altered because the fit is insane, it's almost as if it was made on her body."

@Neo08756796 shared:

"Chloe's looks like a knock-off of Bonang's Or maybe it's the lighting/picture quality."

@qondilesparkles posted:

"I pick Bonang. It would've looked better on Chloe if she didn't have that hairstyle."

@sindyk5 wrote:

"Bonang has the body for the dress, and she looks neat."

@Lelo_lithra also said:

"Bonang ate and left no crumbs"

@ApheleleJody commented:

"Bonang brought some class to the dress "

Bonang Matheba causes another online frenzy

Bonang's similar dress to Chloe wasn't the only thing that got her fans talking in recent days. According to TimesLIVE, Matheba made her fans happy when she released a trailer for the second episode of her YouTube show B'Dazzled.

Before the trailer hit online, Queen B's fans begged her to drop new content, and she heard their cries. In the video, Bonang gave them a glimpse of her travelling experiences and her meetings with Steve Madden.

Pinky Girl says Bonang Matheba schooled her on showbiz ahead of YouTube channel launch, SA claps

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Mekgwe, known as Pinky Girl, is venturing into YouTube and will soon post lifestyle content on her new channel. She has been making moves to step out of Bonang Matheba's shadow but acknowledged B for giving her a few pointers.

The reality TV star spoke to Kaya959 and said she'd use the lessons Bonang taught her about consistency on her new journey.

