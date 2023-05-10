Bonang Matheba is finally giving her followers the content they signed up for with the second episode of her highly anticipated show, B'Dazzled

The star had the B-Force jumping with joy when she shared the trailer of the show detailing her day-to-day life

Bonang even gives fans a glimpse of her international trips and when she met legendary fashion designer Steve Madden

The wait for the second episode of Bonang Matheba's highly-anticipated show B'Dazzled is finally over. The star who has had her followers wait for weeks finally shared the trailer on her Instagram page.

Social media users have been begging Bonang to share more episodes after she dropped the first episode a few weeks ago.

Bonang Matheba shares the B'Dazzled episode 2 trailer

According to TimesLIVE, Bonang sent the internet into a frenzy when she announced she shared the 46-second trailer on her Instagram page.

If the short clip is anything to go by, the B-Force is going to get to see their queen doing what she does best from travelling the world to meeting Steve Madden.

Bonang also addressed her fallout with her former agent Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

Bonang Matheba's followers react to news of B'Dazzled episode two

B'Dazzled episode two trailer was received with open arms by the star's fans who had waited for weeks. Many headed to the comments section to express joy.

@raesibemorare said:

"Finally real levels of content. Can't wait."

@mrs_umber wrote:

"Ladies and gentlemen...HER ."

@the_bforce added:

"We can't wait for the episode to drop"

@peter_mylife noted:

"Thank you Queen ❤️we deserve this ."

@kgomza08 commented:

"One of the Africans, Africa should be proud of."

