Pinky Girl decided to tweet about the late amapiano star Mpura randomly and got dragged for it on Twitter

Bonang Matheba's cousin revealed that departed muso once slid in her DMs and said he was her type

The reality TV star posted a screenshot of the DM, and that didn't land well with Mzansi Twitter users

Pinky Girl revealed that the late Mpura slid in her DMs in 2020. Image: @mpura_mpura and @pinky_.girl

Source: Instagram

Pinky Girl topped trending topics on Twitter for gushing over the late Mongezi Thomas Stuurman, famously known as Mpura.

The Being Bonang reality star tweeted that she was sad because she only noticed that the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker sent her a direct message after his passing.

"Mpura was actually cute. Ke type. I only saw his dm from 2018 after he left us. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Pinky got a backlash from Mzansi peeps, who said she was seeking attention. She responded with a screenshot to prove she was not lying. Some people claimed she didn't stand a chance with the superstar, who was almost a decade younger than her. Pinky hit back at the trolls:

"Age is just a number. And it’s not wrong to appreciate someone when they are gone. We should always celebrate and remember them. We actually lost someone very special there.❤️✌️"

Amapiano artists Mpura and Killer Kau die in car accident

Mpura passed away in a car accident during the pandemic in 2021 while he was travelling to a gig in Rustenburg, reported News24. Amapiano artist Killer Kau also died in the head-on collision that took the lives of six people.

See Pinky's Twitter post below:

@MphoJane8 mentioned:

"Yoh this is actually how I measure maturity and intelligence. If he wanted everyone to know he would’ve made a public comment on the picture. Revealing DMs is just so low."

@iwillfetchu commented:

"Thank God you didn’t see the DM ka nako. He was going to roast your heart."

@ApheleleJody asked:

"Where is Bonang to take Pinky Girl’s phone? "

@anentiresnack stated:

"Pinky please maan, act like you've been here before."

@charismaMissP added:

"Pinky got what she wanted. She has been tweeting for attention today. She will soon deactivate shame."

@aishaenhle wrote:

"Wasn't necessary to bring up gore he dmd you. Like show us current people who are alive ma, eseng people who are resting peacefully."

@NomahMasiteng tweeted:

"Lol, you've been wanting to say this but you didn't know how. Anyway, finally we know mtase."

