Chloe Bailey stole the show in a citrus yellow gown designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee at the world premiere of Disney's The Little Mermaid

The fitted bodice and flowing skirt of the gown perfectly complemented Chloe's complexion, making her look like a true Hollywood star

South African couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee received praise and admiration for his stunning creation, with fans and celebrities alike congratulating him on his success

Chloe Bailey has always been known for her striking style and fashion sense, and at the world premiere of Disney's The Little Mermaid, she truly outdid herself.

The American singer and actor arrived in a stunning citrus yellow gown designed by South African couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee, turning heads and stealing the show on the red carpet.

Chloe Bailey's fashion statement steals the show at The Little Mermaid premiere

The gown was a masterpiece of design, featuring a fitted bodice with a plunging neckline and a flowing skirt that trailed behind Chloe as she made her way into the premiere. The vibrant colour of the gown perfectly complemented Chloe's complexion, making her look like a true Hollywood star.

Sharing a picture of Chloe, Gert :

"Chloe Bailey attending The Little Mermaid Premiere (2023) wearing a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress. ‍♀️"

Designer Gert-Johan Coetzee receives praise for the stunning gown

Mzansi swooned and praised the designer's creation and how well Chloe rocked it.

@dramadelinquent said:

"This dress is gorgeous "

@vivamsimango said:

"Oh, I can just see."

@Bonang said

"In this piece, and she would just rock up! Beautiful."

@KevinAndile_ said:

"A huge congratulations Gert. You are what you think you are, the Best ⚡️☄️International."

@nombulelosonti said:

" It's gorgeous"

@ReezyCodes said:

"Well done ✅, you've always been a legend in this game "

@JulieWeche said:

"Where are the locks? blows my mind every single time."

@bluiduck1480 said:

"OMG! Chloe Bailey looks stunning in the Gert-Johan Coetzee dress! Can't wait to see her at the #LittleMermaidPremiere2023! #ChloeBailey"

