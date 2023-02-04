Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee recently opened up about some of the top celebrities he enjoys working with

The star said although he has had the privilege of working with top stars locally and Internationally, he enjoys working with celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo, Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini and Lerato Kganyago

Gert also pointed out that working with international stars such as the Kardashians and TV mogul Oprah Winfrey is one of the biggest highlights of his career

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gert-Johan Coetzee is what many would call a celebrity among celebrities. Some may not even recognise his name or face but when he walks into a room full of celebrities, everyone knows who he is and what he does. Nicknamed the designer to the stars, Gert is the designer behind most of our favs' stylish looks.

Gert-Johan Coetzee stated that he enjoys working with stars like Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini, Lerato Kganyago and Somizi Mhlongo. Image: @gertjohancoetzee.

Source: Instagram

The talented designer recently spoke to Briefly News about what it means to be in the fashion industry, his career highlights as well as some of the local and international stars he loves working with.

Gert-Johan Coetzee on some of the notable highlights of his career

Gert-Johan Coetzee is one of the most sought-after fashion designers in Mzansi. He has also broadened his wings to international scenes and he considers that one of the most notable highlights of his design career. The star who has worked with the likes of talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians and Lizzo said those are some of the special moments for him. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"There have been so many highlights in my career but some of them have to be dressing the Kardashians. Every international opportunity I get excites me so much. Getting to work closely with Ms Winfrey and seeing my clothes on the likes of Lizzo. It’s so nice for me to be able to take South African fashion to such an international stage. And being on the shopping list of international stars just shows you that here in Africa we are able to compete with Europe and America and social media and television make us be as accessible as it is to be in Hollywood itself."

Being a believer in giving back to society, Gert also added that apart from making money while doing what he loves, he is also grateful that he has been able to employ more than 30 people.

"It’s so much fun to be able to live and make money out of the creative route and also being able to employ more than 30 people is one of my biggest accomplishments."

Gert-Johan Coetzee lists some of the top SA celebs he loves working with

Many people believe that what sets Gert-Johan Coetzee apart from other fashion designers is his ability to build close-knit relationships with his clients - the celebrities.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Gert said he enjoys working with SA entertainment royalty like Somizi Mhlongo, Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini and Lerato Kganyago. He also noted he has a "golden spot" for Nigerian socialite Toke Makinwa.

"I have got such a golden spot in my heart for Toke Makinwa. She is one of my dearest friends and it is so much fun when we collaborate on things, Even though she is Nigerian, I'm in South Africa, and technology is so great that we are able to make such magical collaborations.

"I love working with Bonang, I love working with Minnie, I love working with Lerato. All of those girls are highlights for me and then on the LGBTQ front, it is always nice to collaborate with Somizi because I feel like he is such a trendsetter, not just in fashion but in lifestyle and taking that stigma out of a lot of things that people believe."

Gert-Johan Coetzee on being star-struck when meeting celebs

He may be the designer to the stars but Gert-Johan Coetzee also gets star-struck when he meets his idols. Although he doesn't jump with joy and ask for autographs and selfies, Gert admitted that he sometimes gets excited to meet top celebs. He added:

"It’s all about keeping it professional, the excitement is there. I love working with powerful women, especially working with Oprah it has been so amazing just to be able to be in the same room as her because she inspires so many people and she inspires me."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz congratulate Lady Du for opening beauty parlour ekasi, Mzansi lauds the star

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du ignored all the negativity surrounding her on social media after K.O. seemingly dissed her in his freestyle, Forecast 23. The Amapiano sensation announced that her beauty parlour is ready for customers.

ZAlebs reports that, even though this may come as a shock to many people, Lady Du has the qualifications to back up the new business venture.

“I don’t think you guys know all the things I studied, beauty being one of them. After school I studied beauty, travelled the world working on a cruise ship [and] my biggest dream was to own a salon."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News