Osama hitmaker, Zakes Bantwini, is scheduled to attend the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5 in Los Angeles

Before jetting off to the opulent ceremony, Briefly News reached out to the star once more to discuss what his nomination means to him

The singer/producer opened up about many aspects of his career, including his retirement plans

Zakes Bantwini says his Grammy Awards nomination has no influence on his retirement plans.

Zakes Bantwini will soon attend the 65th Grammy Awards show, which will be held in Los Angeles on February 5.

The seasoned Mzansi musician is nominated in the category for Best Global Music Performance for Bayethe, which features Wouter Kellerman and Jerusalema singer Nomcebo Zikode.

Leading up to the lush international award ceremony, Briefly News reached out to the Osama hitmaker to get a sense of his honest feelings prior to hitting the Grammys' red carpet.

The star once again reflected on the nomination, saying that now that the event is drawing closer, he feels like everything is working out for his good.

"The timing feels perfect. I’ve worked really hard my entire career and everything seems to be coming together right now."

Adding to his sentiments about the Grammy nod, the singer said even after 15 years in the industry and so many hits under his belt, the nomination is not overdue.

"I wouldn’t say it’s (nomination) long overdue, I think the timing is just right. I have the right team now at IMG Africa, we’re putting out great music and everything is aligning."

Zakes Bantwini says his Grammy Award nomination doesn't change his decision to retire at his peak

According to a ZAlebs report from 2022, Zakes shocked Mzansi when he shared his intention to retire from the music industry.

Fans were distraught by the revelation and when the Grammy nod was announced, peeps hoped that he would retract his statement. However, even if he wins the Grammy, the producer said the victory won't change the plans he has for his career.

"It doesn’t (influence his retirement decision). If anything, it’s the perfect way to go out.

"When I decided to retire after my upcoming album, Abantu, one of the goals I had in mind was to be nominated for a Grammy. The fact that we actually did it speaks to the power of manifestation and being intentional."

Zakes Bantwini discusses Mzansi awards' failure to honour his over a-decade-long career in the showbiz

Even with a hit like Clap Your Hands, which is almost 10 years old, SowetanLIVE reports that the hitmaker received his first South African Music Awards (Sama) in 2022. On the historic night, he received two trophies thanks to his album, Ghetto King.

Speaking on the matter, Zakes confirmed that getting snubbed did make him feel less expectant of being recognised locally, but after winning big in recent years, he's aiming for bigger and better nods.

"In the past, that was the case, but last year we won several awards. I was the most nominated artist at the Samas and I won Musician of the Year at the GQ Awards and the Sasma."

Zakes shares his celebration plans if he gets the Grammy Award trophy

Zakes intends to celebrate not only the trophy if he wins it but also everyone who has supported his dreams and aspirations.

"Definitely. This year, we’re celebrating everything – we’re celebrating all our wins, we’re hosting birthday parties for all our employees and partners and we’re celebrating life. The Grammy nomination party was such a special moment. If we win, we’re throwing an even bigger party."

Zakes Bantwini pens sweet letter to supportive wife Nandi Madida after bagging GQ’s Musician of the Year Award

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini keeps proving why he is regarded as one of the best South African artists of all time. At GQ's Men of The Year awards 2022, the Clap Your Hands hitmaker took home the award for Musician of The Year.

Zakes was unable to accept the award in person, but his lovely wife Nandi Madida delivered the most inspiring speech of the day.

In his written speech, the star expressed gratitude for the support he has received and continues to receive from his wife, Nandi. Zakes praised his wife for being a super mom who, when necessary, goes above and beyond to clear both of their schedules.

