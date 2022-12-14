Zakes Bantwini made Mzansi people chop onions after gushing about how perfect and supportive his famous wife Nandi Madida is

After winning GQ's MusiciaN of The Year award, the Grammy nominee penned a social media letter in which he praised his wife for the sacrifices she made

South Africans left comments congratulating the Osama hitmaker, with some familiar Mzansi faces also leaving sweet messages

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Zakes Bantwini keeps proving why he is regarded as one of the best South African artists of all time. At GQ's Men of The Year awards 2022, the Clap Your Hands hitmaker took home the award for Musician of The Year.

Zakes Bantwini walked away with the Musician of The Year trophy at GQ's Men of The Year awards. Image: @zakesbantwini/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Zakes was unable to accept the award in person, but his lovely wife Nandi Madida delivered the most inspiring speech of the day.

Despite the fact that Zakes was unable to physically attend the ceremony, he wrote a few words of gratitude to his fans on Instagram.

In the caption of a video post showing Nandi accepting the award, the musician thanked GQ for giving him his flowers while he could still smell them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

'This award means a lot to me especially because it affirms the contribution I’ve made in the music industry, thank you GQ!!'

Zakes also didn't forget his pillars, his staff, who have helped him get to where he is in his career in a number of ways.

"I want to thank everyone who’s been supportive of my career, my team at IMG, @mayonieagency, my esteemed associates, my family, friends, fans, and Umvelinqangi !"

Finally, the star expressed gratitude for the support he has received and continues to receive from his wife, Nandi. Zakes praised Nandi for being a super mom who, when necessary, goes above and beyond to clear both of their schedules.

"Lastly, I want to thank my beautiful wife @nandi_madida for all the sacrifices she’s made for our family and allowing me to take all the risks and supporting me all the way!"

"I am truly blessed to have her in my life, going out of your way yesterday to sacrifice and collect that award for me. I don’t know how you do this mom, wife, business women, musician, actor, MC, speaker, and all-round human being thing while still looking this exquisite ❤️ I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY LOVE ❤️ @nandi_madida"

After seeing the above Instagram post, peeps and celebs left the following comments:

@oskidoibelieve said:

"Congratulations bafo "

@bohoblkgirl shared:

" Well Deserved!"

@noxx_zondi posted:

"The speech wow ❤️"

@duchessofwisbeach replied:

"A beautiful tribute to your wife. You always think and acknowledge people, thank you for your music, thank you. Congratulations on this award ❤️"

@noma.majija commented:

"Congratulations my brother, proud of you and your beautiful wife ❤️"

@simzngema added:

"Congratulations big bro"

Zakes Bantwini Says the Grammy Nomination Is an Affirmation That He’s 1 of the Best Musicians in the World

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini may become the next South African star to win a Grammy award after being nominated for the prestigious award alongside Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode and composer Wouter Kellerman.

The Osama hitmaker was nominated in the best global performance category for the hit single Bayethe featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Kellerman.

Speaking in an interview with TimesLIVE, Zakes Bantwini said to him, the Grammy nod was proof that his music is moving in the right direction. He also added that he feels that getting a Grammy award is the pinacle of success in an artist's career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News