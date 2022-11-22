Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini has been bagging wins this year, and he is not going to stop

The star, who recently celebrated winning his first SAMA award after over 16 years in the industry, was nominated for a Grammy award

Bantwini said he feels that being nominated for the special award means he is on the correct path and couldn't ask for more

Zakes Bantwini may become the next South African star to win a Grammy award after being nominated for the prestigious award alongside Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode and composer Wouter Kellerman.

The Osama hitmaker was nominated in the best global performance category for the hit single Bayethe featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Kellerman.

Speaking in an interview with TimesLIVE, Zakes Bantwini said to him, the Grammy nod was proof that his music is moving in the right direction. He also added that he feels that getting a Grammy award is the pinacle of success in an artist's career. He said:

"Grammys are an epitome of the music industry. When you are nominated for the Grammys you are really at the end. There’s nothing else above them. For me it simply says 'we affirm you as one the best, as one of the most talented musicians in the world', so it is a serious affirmation for me. It really speaks a lot and I appreciate it."

Zakes Bantwini also encouraged other artists to keep pushing because success doesn't come overnight. He said he has been in the industry since 2006 but he is only getting recognition now. He added:

"Success is not overnight. It is years of grinding and working and crying and frustrations but we keep going and doing what we need to do to get to that particular level. I've been at this for a very long time, professionally since 2006."

