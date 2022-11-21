November is a black month for the South African entertainment industry as more stars continue to die

Fans have unearthed an old interview of DJ Sumbody and the late Daily Thetha host, Pearl Shongwe who died a few days apart

In the interview, the stars talk about DJ Sumbody's career, his inspirations and how the industry was treating him

A recording of DJ Sumbody's interview with DJ Mo Flava and the late Pearl Shongwe has surfaced following his untimely passing and Shongwe's burial.

An interview of the late Pearl Shongwe and DJ Sumbody has surfaced. Image: @djsumbodysa and @pearlshongwe.

Source: Instagram

The interview conducted a few years ago proves that life is short and tomorrow is not guaranteed.

According to ZAlebs, the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's passing revived memories from his interview with Pearl Shongwe who also passed away in her sleep on 8 November and was laid to rest over the past weekend.

In the interview, DJ Sumbody spoke about his booming career, how Cassper Nyovest welcomed him into the industry, his hit Monate Mpolaye that went triple platinum and his love for Pretoria. He said:

"My mom, who’s a teacher, when she asks who’s the mayor of Pitori, her students say it’s DJ Sumbody. I must say it’s a blessing because I didn’t call myself that. Maybe I have done a lot of difference to the city of Tshwane."

News of the star sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sefoka was shot to death by unknown gunmen on his way from a gig on Sunday, 20 November.

