DJ Sbu is making major money moves in the corporate world, and his fans are here for it

The star recently announced that his popular energy drink MoFaya got the approval to be exported overseas

He said the move is a win for him because it gives young people who look up to him the opportunity to see that anything is possible

DJ Sbu's energy drink Mofaya will now be found on the American market. The star announced that the FDA gave the green light for the exportation of the product.

DJ Sbu recently announced that his energy drink will now be exported. Image: @djsbulive.

Source: Instagram

Sbu recently hogged headlines when fans noticed he was now looking shabby and not shaving his beard and hair. He assured everyone that he was okay and people should worry about more important things, not his looks.

DJ Sbu's MoFaya to be exported to America

South African artist and entrepreneur DJ Sbu recently revealed that his highly-rated energy drink MoFaya will now be exported to America. According to Kasi Enterprises, the DJ said the move was a significant win for him. He said:

"Eventually, we got out FDA approval for MoFaya. Now there is a gate that is just opened to be able to export to America and have a business there in America in the form of MoFaya selling."

DJ Sbu says FDA approval is a win for him

The star added that the move was a big win for him. He noted that it also shows young South Africans that it's possible to create a product that can go global. He added:

"For me, it’s not a win for us, for me it’s another step closer to South African young people believing in what we can create things here that can go global. When we started the project we called it a protest project."

