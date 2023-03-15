Mzansi celeb Bonang Matheba reminisced about her five outfits styled by international fashion icon Law Roach

Mzansi agreed with the Being Bonang star after claiming that Law nailed every ensemble he put together for her

Queen B's tweet came after Law announced on Instagram that he was leaving the global fashion industry

Bonang Matheba reminisced about the number of times Law Roach styled her. The post came right after the stylist announced that he was retiring, leaving the global fashion industry and his clients devastated.

Bonang Matheba lauded Law Roach's amazing styling after he announced his retirement. Image: Jeff Kravitz and Stephane Cardinale-Corbis

Source: Getty Images

ZAlebs reports that Law styled several celebrities who are regarded as fashion icons. They include the likes of Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, Megan Thee Stallion, and our very own Queen B.

Bonang Matheba looks back at her outfits styled by Law Roach

After Law posted a statement announcing why he's retiring even though he is still young, Bonang couldn't help but laud his fantastic work.

On Twitter, Bonang responded to her fan's tweets by celebrating Law's creativity, saying he killed every look he styled for her.

Mzansi agrees with Bonang Matheba after saying Law Roach styled her the best

@tshisarain said:

"You are such a beautiful woman."

@Dhlamini_TGF shared:

"You are still killing it even after all these years ❤❤❤"

@Mx_Mayar posted:

"Bonang has been a world-class lady in every chapter of her life. Le Bonza is a global girl honey. Write that on your notebooks darlings."

@zzbuhlesibeko replied:

"Best dressed. You never missed. Then add the body."

@Zinhle94198733 added:

"You killed it ❤️❤️"

Bonang Matheba loved by international and local designers

Bonang appears to be the celeb that fashion designers and stylists prefer to dress the most. Not only is Moghel blessed with a flawless body, but her ability to exude class in every outfit she wears is one of the reasons she is consistently included in Mzansi celebs' best-dressed lists.

In an interview with Briefly News, Mzansi designer Gert-Johan Coetzee named Queen B one of the celebrities he enjoys working with.

"I love working with Bonang, I love working with Minnie, I love working with Lerato. All of those girls are highlights for me and then on the LGBTQ front, it is always nice to collaborate with Somizi because I feel like he is such a trendsetter, not just in fashion but in lifestyle and taking that stigma out of a lot of things that people believe."

Bonang Matheba continues to secure the bag, teases another major deal, Mzansi is here for it

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba's fallout with her cousin Pinky Girl didn't stop her from securing the bag.

The Being Bonang star had her fans, affectionately known as the B-Force, jumping with joy when she announced her collaboration with Steve Madden, dubbed the 'Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden Holiday Collection' in late 2022.

According to ZAlebs, the collection was a huge success, and Bonang Matheba might collaborate with the apparel and accessory powerhouse brand again.

