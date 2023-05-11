Bonang Matheba announced on Twitter that Gucci had given her a Bamboo 1947 bag that is worth almost R100 000

The B'Dazzled star uploaded a photo of the luxurious purse and a note from Gucci explaining what makes the bag unique

Most of Matheba's fans were pleased that an international fashion brand recognised their fave, and some raved about the gorgeous Bamboo 1947 bag

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Bonang Matheba is over the moon after Gucci gifted her a Bamboo 1947 bag. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba and the renowned fashion company Gucci are best friends, and they understood the assignment and presented a luxurious bag.

On Twitter, Queen B shared that Gucci handed her a Bamboo 1947 lush bag which IOL reported cost almost R100 000. She posted a photo of the pretty brown bag and a Gucci note. The message read:

"“Dear Bonang, the Gucci Bamboo 1947 represents the houses, creativity, and heritage in craftsmanship. A timeless bag with elegant style. We hope you enjoy."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bonang Matheba's fans love Gucci's Bamboo 1947 bag

Of course, Bonang's fans, known as the BForce, were in the comments gushing about their fave's international celebrity status, which earned her the Gucci bag.

Many applauded Bonang, while others raved about the exquisite bag, saying:

@LoverofBeautyT said:

"This is so nice "

@dziswat shared:

"I wouldn't put it down."

@MERCYLEWISSS posted:

"Being a celebrity is nice yoh!"

@Pruyonce_205 replied:

"Bonang will forever be that girl ❤️"

@LesegoAries commented:

" Whatever prayers you said, Amen."

@NommyFunDo also said:

"A gorgeous bag "

@aayandaa_

"It's so beautiful!"

Bonang Matheba's dress, similar to Chloe Bailey's, causes a stir

Aside from raving about the Gucci purse, Bonang's fans once more crowned her a fashion icon.

Recently, fans uploaded photos of Bonang and American singer Chloe Bailey wearing a similar dress. The BForce compared the pics and decided who wore the dress best.

Of course, the comments all believed Bonang wore it better, and they explained why, with many suggesting Chloe's gown looked like a knock-off of Queen B's dress.

Bonang Matheba's fans can't keep calm after she dropped B’Dazzled episode 2 trailer

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba finally shared the trailer of the second episode of B'Dazzled.

According to TimesLIVE, Bonang sent the internet into a frenzy when she announced she shared the 46-second trailer on her Instagram page.

If the short clip was anything to go by, the B-Force should expect to see their queen doing what she does best, from travelling the world to meeting Steve Madden.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News