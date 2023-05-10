Nota Baloyi celebrated his second wedding anniversary on social media but without his ex-wife Berita

Baloyi revealed that he married the Thandolwethu hitmaker in 2021 in front of God and his parents

Some people were offended by Nota's lengthy caption, which they said that it hinted he wanted to own and control Berita

Nota Baloyi's post celebrating his second anniversary without Berita rubbed Mzansi the wrong way. Image: @lavidanota and @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi shared on Twitter that 10 May marked two years since he married Berita.

Despite his divorce from the singer, Baloyi took to Twitter to commemorate another year since he declared his love for Berita in court.

Baloyi tweeted:

"On this day in 2021, at Home Affairs on Plein Street, in-front of God & my parents I took a vow to have & to hold, to love & to cherish my WIFE, in SICKNESS & in health, for richer or for POORER, until death us do part… I didn’t take those words lightly & I’m a man of my word.❤️"

Mzansi split as Nota Baloyi celebrates second wedding anniversary without his ex-wife Berita

The music executive's post celebrating his wedding anniversary after he tormented Berita online didn't sit well with some netizens. Many claimed it was scary and creepy that Nota wouldn't let her go without a fight.

@ClydeSithole said:

"Honestly, I'm glad she left you, bro. You're a toxic person."

@neothako shared:

"The problem with heartbreak is you can’t escape it. Heal my brother "

@fortunate_for9 posted:

"But instead of cherishing her, you tarnish her name."

@mandla_ncayiya replied:

"This is sad."

@Vuvu_Timakwe commented:

"You didn't deserve her. It's no wonder you fumbled her!"

@Stanley_Seleme wrote:

"Maybe you should let it go my Goat."

@zinzimsiza16 added:

"This is really scary. It's giving if I can’t have you, no one can vibes."

Why did Nota Baloyi and Berita divorce?

According to ZAlebs, Nota and Berita's marriage was abusive. Berita revealed in 2022 that she had packed her bags and departed their marital house after finding it difficult to endure Nota's troublesome behaviour.

Berita claimed that a life full of humiliation was not what she had envisioned for herself when she married Nota, so she left him.

“He was harassing me and everyone else around me and I had to even leave the country for 6 months. My dad didn’t want me to come back to Johannesburg. I told my dad that I had never experienced that type of rage in my life."

Nota Baloyi claims he gained weight after Berita left him

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi had Mzansi in stitches after claiming that life without Berita has been so good that he has gained weight.

This was one of many times Nota had taken shots at his ex-wife, who he still refuses to acknowledge as his former lover.

The music exec dropped four pictures enjoying his time at the beach. The photos' caption got many people talking in his comments.

