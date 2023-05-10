Minnie Dlamini went online to share that she is renovating her parents' house and said the building journey has been tough

The media personality posted Instagram pictures taken at her childhood home, that's still under construction

Celebrities and fans applauded Minnie for taking care of her parents in the post's comments section

Minnie Dlamini posted pictures of her parents' house that is under construction. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini is sharing her success with her family and recently flexed that she is giving her childhood home a facelift.

The TV presenter teased her Instagram follower with pics of the house that is still getting renovated. She said in the caption that she works hard to give her family a good life.

"When life throws you bricks, build houses. Renovating my childhood home has been a movie, lol. I can’t wait to show you when it’s done. I do it ALL for my family. I bought my mama a car, and now it’s time to give her a dream home and dad."

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize offered The Honeymoon star virtual support and told her to continue because Rome was not built in a day.

In 2016, Minnie surprised her parents with a car, and the heartwarming video of her mom's reaction went viral online, reported News24. She said back then that handing her mom the keys to the car was the best day of her life.

See the Instagram post below:

@kwa_mammkhize posted:

"Rome was never built in one day baby sis."

@br.ee2375 said:

"You should have found them a brand new house in a brand new estate. ❤️"

@banting_pcos_warrior commented:

"Can't wait to do the same for my mom, well done Minnie."

@akhilegcume mentioned:

"Good job ntombi. If you posted this on Twitter, toxic and vile responses were gonna flood your timeline. I think that celebrities need to get away from Twitter for their own mental well-being."

suspect added:

"When life throws you bricks, build houses."

@stevy_jonezwrote:

"It can still be done unannounced. Well done though."

@ttmbha posted:

"You're an inspiration sis

