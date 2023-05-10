A woman whose significant other went to the University of Johannesburg for his postgraduate was beaming at her boo's graduation

The supportive girlfriend took to Instagram to show her hardworking beau a shout-out for the big achievement after an undergraduate degree

People were delighted to see the smitten couple, and many were fawning over the woman's sweet message to the lucky guy

An Instagram user wanted her followers to know that her life partner is a brainiac. The woman used his graduation day from University of Johannesburg (UJ) to show him some much-deserved appreciation.

A loving wife was happy her husband graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a Master's. Image: @katlee_ntuli

Source: Instagram

The post left many in their feels as they saw pictures of the love birds celebrating a milestone. Many people left congratulatory messages and well wishes for the couple.

Man's University of Johannesburg Master's degree gets him shoutout from wife on Instagram

A happy @katlee_ntuli wife celebrated that her boo received his Master's from UJ by posting on Instagram. The lady wrote a sweet message and joked that the degree is theirs by calling it "community in qualification". See the post below:

Couple's celebration of milestone charms SA

People love to see cute pairings. This post was especially as they were celebrating growth, and netizens were happy to toot the hubby's horn.

lisa_mthembu's commented:

"In community of qualification! Love! Well done to your hubby and and an even greater well done to you for your #incommunity qualification. Can’t wait for your Phd ke sana."

mahlatse__mampuru's commented:

"Love it! I’m currently also trying to get my third belt. I’m doing public health with UP. Truly inspired."

brownskin_hermosa commented:

"Black Excellence Congratulations to you both."

lulutho_dloto's commented:

"To many more bethuna, congratulations!"

tshidee_viks's commented:

"Congratulations to Mr Ntuli!"

mzwandilendlovu_'s commented:

"Congratulations Master Ntuli."

