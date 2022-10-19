Irvin Ndlovu, Bokgabo Poo's father, says he attacked her alleged killer because he had built up rage over what happened to his little girl

Ntokozo Zikhali brutally murdered the 4-year-old while on bail for rapping a 9-year-old girl

The case was cracked after Zikhali was caught on CCTV with the little girl before she was killed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Bokgabo Poo's father, Irvin Ndlovu, says if the law were truly at work, his 4-year-old daughter would still be alive.

4-Year-old Bokgabo Poo's father, Irvin Ndlovu says he was overcome with rage when he lunged at her alleged killer in court. Images: @Maphephandaba1 & @tee_yololwam

Source: Twitter

The 34-year-old bereaved father made headlines this week after lunging at the man accused of kidnapping and murdering his little girl.

Bokgabo Poo's father explains why he tried to attack her alleged killer

Speaking to Drum, Ndlovu says when he saw the man that brutally killed his daughter, anger started to build up inside of him, and he began to imagine what the accused did to his child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Without thinking, Ndlovu tried to attack the accused, Ntokozo Zikhali but was stopped by law enforcement officials.

"It wasn’t my intention to cause all the chaos in court, a strange feeling came over me. I didn’t go to the court having planned what I did."

I kept shaking, my heart started beating faster, I was in a state where I felt that I am losing it, and the next moment I saw myself flying," said Ndlovu.

South Africans have rallied behind Poo's father, who is heavily saddened that his one-year-old son will never get to know his sister. Ndlovu is even more devastated that the accused killed his daughter while he was out on bail for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl.

Ndlovu added that Zikhali showed no remorse and seemed boastful about what he did to his daughter. He further stated that the accused seemed to think he was untouchable as he has been missing court appearances for the matter he is facing.

Bokgabo Poo was a jolly child, says her father

Ndlovu says his daughter was a jolly little girl who loved to ask for sweets and money. He believes Zikhali could have easily persuaded her because he is known for carrying sweets and coins to give to little kids.

Poo had left the house to buy sweets with another little boy. The boy returned alone and told the family that Poo had left with an unknown man. CCTV footage from a nearby tavern confirmed the little boy's story.

Police are still looking for Bokgabo Poo's missing body parts

According to EWN, Zikhali is facing charges of rape, murder, and tampering with a corpse in relation to Poo's killing. Zikhali mutilated Poo's body and has not revealed where the rest of her body parts are.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi called on police officers to find her missing body parts and even stated that communities need more CCTVs installed because the case was cracked because of CCTV footage.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans sympathised with Poo's father and stated they would also try to attack the alleged killer if they were in his shoes.

Here are some comments:

@TinkeDaisy_M said

"Anyone in this situation would ."

@Obi_Mogotsi said:

"As a father of a 4 year old daughter i could have done even worse, this is deadly hurting & sad at the same time "

@sithembisoKzn said:

"I definitely would have done the same thing, such a tragic story of this young child."

@kegalentswe said:

"This story breaks my heart ."

@MathobelaMsiziK said:

"As a father, seeing a man that took my daughters life, I would go after him as well"

Bokgabo Poo's murder accused eerily called himself Harry Potter and was always surrounded by children

Previously, Briefly News reported that the man accused of killing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was a familiar face in the community of Wattville.

The family said they did not know Ntokozo Zikhali, but a community member claimed that the murder accused was often seen milling about the neighbourhood with a school bag full of sweets and kids in tow.

According to TimesLIVE, Zikhali named himself after the beloved children's book character, Harry potter. Community members also add that the alleged murderer was often surrounded by children who seemed to like him as he allegedly offered money and sweets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News