The murderer of little Bokgabo Poo was known and generally well-liked by some community members in the Wattville area

Ntokozo Zikhali was often seen hanging out with neighbourhood children carrying a bag with money and sweets

It was revealed in the Benoni Magistrate's Court that Zikhali has another rape case pending against him

BENONI- The man accused of killing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was a familiar face in the community of Wattville.

Bokgabo Poo's alleged murderer, Ntokozo Zikhali, was often seen in the neighbourhood surrounded by kids. Image: @tee_yololwam & @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

The family said they did not know Ntokozo Zikhali, but a community member claimed that the murder accused was often seen milling about the neighbourhood with a school bag full of sweets and kids in tow.

According to TimesLIVE, Zikhali named himself after the beloved children's book character, Harry potter. Community members also add that the alleged murderer was often surrounded by children who seemed to like him as he allegedly offered money and sweets.

Perhaps this is why the last known footage of little Bokgabo Poos shows her happily skipping alongside a man suspected to be Zikhali before she disappeared without a trace.

Zikhali appeared in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday, 17 October, where he faced a litany of charges, including kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violating a corpse.

It was revealed during court proceedings that the accused had a pending case of rape against him, News24 reported.

Though the case's particulars are unclear, prosecutor Shantal Williams told the court that the matter was being heard in the same court that Zikhali appeared in for Bokgabo Poo's abduction and murder.

Magistrate Leonie Sheppard told the accused that the minimum term was life in prison if he was convicted on the charges. The case was postponed until 24 October for profiling and a formal bail application.

South Africans react to the tragic murder of Bogkabo Poo

The nation is still reeling from Bokgabo Poo's senseless murder, and there has been an outpouring of grief on social media.

Below are some comments:

@Khanyi_Seele said:

"Bathong, not my favourite book character! A whole Harry Potter"

@Faithy_R added:

"Nonsense, rubbish devil worshipers who are demonically oppressed killing innocent children! #BokgaboPoo'

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Benoni Magistrate's Court descended into madness on Monday, 17 October, when the father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo tried to attack his daughter's alleged murder.

Ivrin Ndlovu was so emotionally overcome that he lunged over courtroom benches to get to the accused, Ntokozo Zikhali. Police managed to get ahold of the grieving father before he could reach the accused, TimesLIVE reported.

Ndlovu could be heard screaming, "you killed my daughter," as the police officers present in the court attempted to hold him back.

