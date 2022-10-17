Beloved late rapper Flabba aka Nkululeko Habedi, was killed at the hands of his then-girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele

The musician's murderer Sindisiwe went to prison for six years, serving half of her sentence, and some South Africans were taken aback

Sindisiwe Manqele has been living a roller-coaster life between getting backlash from the public and Flabba's mother, Nolwandle Habedi

Flabba was killed in 2015, and his passing rocked the nation. The beloved South African rapper would have turned 45 on 17 October.

Flabba remains in South Africans' memories as many continue to stand against his killer Sindisiwe Manqele. Image: Facebook/ Flabba

Sindisiwe Manqele cut his life short, and many South Africans were up in arms after she served less than 10 years in prison for the crime. Flabba's murder case was only the beginning, as his killing only continued to gain public interest.

Flabba's murder case details

In 2015 Flabba was murdered by Sindisiwe, who recently explained that it happened during a drunken fight.

News24 reported that Flabba's killer admitted that she stabbed him on purpose in court. She said:

"Yes, I wanted to stab him, but I did not forsee where it [the knife] would land. "I wanted to hurt him so that he would move from me and I could get out."

Sindisiwe was initially released, and there was outrage because she only served half her 12-year sentence. Since Sindisiwe admitted that she stabbed Flabba with intention, South Africans thought she was released too early.

Lawyer explains Sindisiwe Manqela's early release

A Makhanda-based lawyer says that the court could have looked at countless aspects of that night when giving Sindisiwe a sentence. He said:

"The court still considers other things that may explain the accused's behaviour when giving out a sentence. These are called mitigating factors. In this case, many things could've been considered including that they were intoxicated that night and even her prior offences"

The lawyer says the specific details could be why the court gave her 12 years with parole. More insight into the factors that would explain the sentence will be revealed in Sindisiwe's documentary, as The Citizen reported.

Apart from recently speaking out publicly about the murder, Flabba's killer confirmed her plans to do a documentary about the tragic night.

Sindisiwe Manqele vs Nolwandle Habedi

Sunday World reports that Flabba's mother, Nolwandle, is against Sindisiwe's upcoming documentary. She said she does not want her son's death to become his killer's income source.

Sindisiwe denied that Nolwandle ever said anything about not doing the documentary. She confirmed that she would go ahead with the documentary anyway, saying:

“I have spoken to his mother and she forgave me for everything that has happened. I felt this was approval for me to continue my life and try to find healing in ways I see fit for myself."

Peeps remember Flabba

Public figure Nota Baloyi wrote about Flabba's special day. He and other fans took the time to celebrate the legend. Baloyi said:

"On Monday the country will be wishing Flabba a happy birthday on the timeline as I have done for over a decade without any fanfare."

Sindisiwe's visit to Podcast and Chill re-ignited interest in Flabba's case in time for what would have been his birthday. Many show Flabba support by remaining critical of Sindisiwe after some netizens have shown her support after coming out of jail.

@PoshTeedkay tweeted:

"Thing is, it’s Flabba’s birthday this month 17 October. He would be turning 45 #PodcastAndChill"

@makwatee commented:

"I got insulted for saying Jub Jub shouldn't be given a platform on TV, nathi he served his time, let's keep the same energy with Sindisiwe Manqele....#flabba #PodcastAndChill"

@KeneMcQueen commented:

"This interview with Sindisiwe Manqele was cringe worthy. I am still mad that my tax money helps criminals in this manner whilst disadvantaged people don't get the same opportunities I wonder why she came because she's not ready to take accountability nje #PodcastAndChill"

@MohaleMotaung_ commented:

"Stuff that girl who killed Flabba, she took away such a great rapper from us."

Flabba's murderer, Sindisiwe Maqele, seeks solace from a motivational speaker

Briefly News previously reported that after her release on 24 May, Sindisiwe Manqele shot to trending lists. Sindisiwe is well-known for murdering Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi.

According to News24, Sindisiwe was granted a 12-year sentence in 2016. She still has to follow some requirements because her sentence expires in 2028.

Manqele has since accepted responsibility for her actions by seeking assistance from Themba "Skeem GP" Lukhele, an ex-convict turned motivational speaker.

