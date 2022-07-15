Flabba's ex and killer, Sindisiwe Manqele, has made the decision to work on herself and has asked a motivational speaker to help her find healing

This comes after Manqele was granted parole after serving part of her 12-year sentence for the murder of Flabba, and she she must abide by parole rules until 2028

Themba Lukhele, the motivational speaker, has vouched for Manqele, saying she is ready for the journey ahead of her and has learned from her mistakes

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Following her release on 24 May, Sindisiwe Manqele, who is best known in Mzansi as the woman who was found guilty of killing rapper Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi, is attempting to heal and improve her social standing.

Flabba’s ex-girlfriend and murderer, Sindisiwe Manqele, is working on earning the trust of families that have been impacted by Flabba's death. Image: @AldrinSampear and @KSeagiso

Source: Twitter

According to News24, Sindisiwe was given parole this year after being given a 12-year sentence in 2016. She still has to follow some requirements because her sentence expires in 2028.

Manqele has since accepted responsibility for her actions by seeking assistance from Themba "Skeem GP" Lukhele, an ex-convict turned motivational speaker. According to News24, Lukhele had this to say about Sindisiwe's decision to change her life:

"Manqele takes responsibility for the offence she committed and is remorseful about it. She completed all the identified programs as per her Correctional Sentence Plan and participated in the Victim-Offender Dialogue in 2018."

Lukhele has acknowledged that the case is sensitive because it involves families and children. He added that they are still working through the early stages of developing trust and guiding Manqele on her healing journey.

The motivational speaker has also addressed the elephant in the room, stating that Manqele should not act like a hero simply because she has completed her sentence. She should take some time to earn her place back in society, he continued.

Sindisiwe Manqele: Nkululeko Flabba Habedi’s family forgive musician’s former lover for his 2015 murder

Briefly News previously reported that Nkulukeko Habedi, better known by his stage name, Flabba, was murdered in 2015 by his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele.

After losing Flabba to a violent crime, the nation was heartbroken but found comfort in the killer's conviction. According to ZAlebs, Sindisiwe will be released on parole soon and the family does not bear any grudges.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News