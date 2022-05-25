Seven years ago, the nation mourned the loss of beloved musician Nkululeko Flabba Habedi after he was brutally attacked by his then partner Sindisiwe Manqele

Flabba's murderer Sindisiwe Manqele received 12 years in prison, and Flabba's supporters felt that justice had been served

Sindisiwe Manqele was sentenced in 2016, and now the time has come for her parole release, which Flabba's family has opened up about

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nkulukeko Habedi, better known by his stage name Flabba was murdered in 2015 by his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele.

After losing Flabba to a violent crime, the nation was heartbroken but found comfort in the killer's conviction.

Flabba's family reacted to Sindisiwe Manqele's parole release by saying that they have forgiven her. Image: Instagram / @ke_flaba_le_ngwana

Source: Instagram

Flabba's family forgave Sindisiwe Manqele

According to ZAlebs, Sindisiwe will be released on parole soon, and the family is not bearing any grudges.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ZAlebs reports that Flabba's brother Tshepang Habedi is at peace with Sindisiwe's release from jail. He said:

“This was bound to happen. She is out. I have healed. I’m at peace with the whole thing. My mother, I presume, is also at peace with it. I spoke to her and she said there is nothing we can do. If we dwell on that we will be going backwards."

Tshepang added that he had to forgive his brother's murderer to move on. Describing how the family forgave Sindisiwe, he explained:

"It was very hard, trust me, but we had a conversation as a family and made that decision."

Department of Correctional Services says Sindisiwe Manqele is rehabilitated

ZAlebs reports that Sindiswe Manqele served half of her sentence before her parole release. The Department of Correctional Services shared on Twitter has assured the public that Sindiswe's release does not mean complete freedom as her sentence has not yet expired. The department said:

"Manqele will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby she is expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until her sentence expires on May 23 2028.”

The department also highlighted that Sindiswe had been through various rehabilitation programmes, saying:

“She completed all the identified programmes as per her correctional sentence plan and participated in the victim-offender dialogue in 2018."

Netizens divided about whether Sindiswe Manqele should be released

Peeps who have followed the case are split about Sindisiwe's release. Some feel that no justice has been served, while others believe in the justice system's rehabilitation.

Flabba's supporters can not understand why the musician's killer has been released already.

@Lebron777Shaun commented:

"Flabba's ex needs to go back to prison or community needs to do something, why would they let her free like that?"

@PelisaS added:

"The justice system in SA is a joke. Strength to Flabba's family & friends."

Other peeps thought that those who still want Sindisiwe in jail were being unfair. They argued that JubJub was an example of a celebrity ex-convict who had come back to society before.

@Lebone01 agreed saying:

"Y'all welcomed Jub Jub with open arms. Sindisiwe Manqele should get the same treatment. Let her live her life. Same as you allowed JubJub to pick up from where he left off."

@Nolofy commented:

"I think she paid the price for the crime, did her time. Now up to her to prove that she can be with ordinary citizens."

@appleboo7 added:

"Phila wena girl, you’ve done your time and you have learnt. Just stay humble and don’t forget the family. You have been given a second chance at life, make the most of it."

"SA doesn't disappoint": Mzansi outraged at Sindisiwe Manqele's parole sentence

Briefly News previously reported that Sindisiwe Manqele has officially been placed on parole. The controversial young lady made headlines back in 2015 for the murder of her boyfriend, rapper Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) announced her parole today, much to the astonishment of social media users who had hoped to see the convicted criminal serve out her complete sentence.

Source: Briefly News