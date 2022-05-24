Sindisiwe Manqele, the convicted murderer of rapper Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi has been placed on parole

While Sindisiwe was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for the musicians killing, her apparent remorse has landed her some leniency with the Department of Correctional Services

Mzansi took to the comment section with very mixed reaction to the news

Sindisiwe Manqele has officially been placed on parole. The controversial young lady made headlines back in 2015 for the murder of her boyfriend, rapper Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) announced her parole today, much to the astonishment of social media users who had hoped to see the convicted criminal serve out her full sentence.

Explaining their decision, The DCS says they believe Manqele has "taken responsibility for the offence she committed and is remorseful".

Manqele initially testified that she stabbed her boyfriend in self-defence, but the presiding judge dismissed her version of events, saying the amount of force she used to stab her former partner displayed her intentions to kill.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news:

@Constitution_94 said:

"That's the spirit of our Constitution. It makes perfect sense to me. We can't punish people forever. Atleast he served time."

@nhlalisuthi0206 said:

"As men, we are in danger."

