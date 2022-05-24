Amanda du Pont is once again speaking out against gender-based violence in Mzansi

The incredible activist has shown her support for #justicefornamhla and is calling on the government to do more for the protection of women in SA

South Africans could not have agreed more and headed to the comments section to share their concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Skeem Saam actress, Amanda du Pont has had just about enough of the gender-based violence horror stories in Mzansi. The phenomenal powerhouse, who overcame her own very public domestic abuse has once again called on the government to protect the women of this country.

Amanda Du Pont wants #JusticeForNamhla. Images: @amandadupont/Instagram, @zalebs/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Following the death of yet another beautiful lady at the hands of an unknown perpetrator, Amanda is standing in solidarity with the #justicefornamhla movement.

Taking to her Twitter account, Amanda thanked the brave hero, Namhla for documenting her abusive experiences, sensing somehow she might not make it out of the situation:

"Protect women's rights. We are not animals. Namhla, a true hero leaving evidence behind because she knew she might not make it out alive. She deserves justice. We are tired, scared and fearful. We speak for those who never make it out alive at the hands of GBV," Amanda wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Heading to the comments sections, Mzansi grieved for yet another fallen sister at the hands of GBV. It's clear the women of this country are absolutely fed up:

@LobiZenande said:

"She’s a hero for leaving all this evidence so that he cannot get away with it, she gave her life so that he can be stopped."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"True that as a man I no longer know what to do, I feel belittled and degraded by the continuous killing of women by their so-called lovers and partners."

Namhla Mtwa's boyfriend breaks his silence, claims he is innocent as calls mount for his arrest

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Major Mfesane Bhekizulu, the man at the centre of the controversy surrounding the murder of Singwa Namhla Mtwa has claimed that he is innocent.

Mtwa was brutally murdered when she arrived home on 21 April 2022. She had been shot nine times and was declared dead at the scene.

Source: Briefly News