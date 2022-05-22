Major Mfesane Bhekizulu alleges that he did not kill his girlfriend Singwa Namhla Mtwa and that he is being framed

Namhla's sister took to social media and claimed that Bhekizulu was responsible; this made him a prime suspect in the investigation

The police have been placed under increasing pressure to act on information that has been released on social media relating to the case

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Major Mfesane Bhekizulu, the man at the centre of the controversy surrounding the murder of Singwa Namhla Mtwa has claimed that he is innocent.

Mtwa was brutally murdered when she arrived home on 21 April 2022. She had been shot nine times and was declared dead at the scene.

Major Mfesane Bhekizulu claims that he is innocent and the police are looking at the wrong man. Photo credit: @Thembisile_Q

Source: Twitter

Namhla's sister took to social media and claimed that Bhekizulu was responsible. This made him a prime suspect in the investigation.

The Eastern Cape police have been under increasing pressure to act on the information that has been released on social media and the ANC has asked them to set up a task team.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bhekizulu spoke to News24 and said that he is not the person the police should be investigating and that he had done nothing wrong.

This is not the first time that Bhekizulu has been at the centre of a murder investigation, back in 2018 he was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Mxolisi Mthunjwa who worked for him and injured another person Thmebela Somana.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene has instructed a senior manager to take the lead on the Namhla Mtwa murder case according to TimesLIVE.

Namhla Mtwa's murder prompts calls for police to her killer

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the ANC in the Eastern Cape has urged police to put an action plan in place to arrest the killer of Miss Namhla Mtwa.

The police have been told to launch a 72-hour plan to arrest the person who killed her after information was released on social media on Friday, 20 May.

The ruling party has called on the police to bring the full might of the law down on the suspect so that justice can be served

Source: Briefly News