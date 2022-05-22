The ANC have called on the police to launch a 72-hour operation to arrest the killer of Namhla Mtwa who was killed in April

Namhla's sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, took to social media with the hashtag #justicefornamhla and released information about the man she alleges is the killer

This prompted social media users to rally around Sanga and calls for justice grew until the ANC stepped in and called for action

SDWADWA - The ANC in the Eastern Cape has urged police to put an action plan in place to arrest the killer of Miss Namhla Mtwa.

The police have been told to launch a 72-hour plan to arrest the person who killed her after information was released on social media on Friday, 20 May.

The ANC have called on the police to launch an operation to arrest the killer of Namhla Mtwa. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The ruling party has called on the police to bring the full might of the law down on the suspect so that justice can be served according to SABC News.

Namhla's sister calls on the public to help bring #justicefornamhla

Namhla was brutally murdered in her home on the 21st of April 2022, her sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, has made a plea to the public to help bring justice to her sister.

The Citizen reported that Sanga claims that her sister was in an abusive relationship and that her killer was well connected. She shared photos of her sister's bruises and injuries that she alleges were perpetrated by Namhla's partner whom she was with for 17 years.

Sanga's plea struck a nerve with South Africans who rallied around her call and soon #justicefornamhla was trending on social media.

"War against women": Pregnant Kimberly woman, 28, allegedly murdered by partner

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Danelle Van Der Linde, was stabbed to death allegedly at the hands of her partner at their nine-year-old son’s birthday party on Sunday 15 May. Her partner fled the crime scene and later turned himself to the police on Monday morning.

He is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge. Van Der Linde’s family demands answers for her death and the community calls for victims of gender-based violence to speak out about abuse.

The spokesperson of the family Apostle Shaine Griqua told SABC News that people must not stay in abusive relationships. The incident was witnessed by people who are yet to receive counselling. Her details surrounding her funeral are still being processed.

