A graduate from the University of South Africa (Unisa) has taken to social media to ask netizens to help her find employment

The 23-year-old Pretoria resident holds a Diploma in Law and explained that she is looking for paralegal jobs

Mzansi netizens eagerly offered the young lady advice, with some Saffas noting that they are proud of her for putting herself out there and never giving up in her employment search

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A beautiful lady who graduated from the University of South Africa (Unisa) has decided to take her search for employment into her own hands.

Unisa law graduate, Otshepeng Khoza is taking her job search into her own hands. Image: Otshepeng Khoza/LinkedIn and tshepi_khoza/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Otshepeng Khoza, who recently graduated with a Diploma in Law from the institution, noted that she is currently seeking employment in the paralegal field.

Along with her appeal for assistance, the breathtaking beauty posted a cute snap of herself on her graduation day, with the caption reading:

“I am currently seeking paralegal, legal secretary or legal receptionist vacancies, learnership opportunities and graduate programmes. I have time management, communication, problem-solving, collaboration and critical thinking skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“I am a dedicated and performance-driven individual and will always perform to the highest standards and assist my future employer with achieving their goals.”

The babe then explained that she would even be willing to relocate if a potential employer required her to and asked netizens to help her.

Social media users were warmed by Otshepeng’s appeal and offered the young stunner some valuable advice in the comment section of her post. Other peeps congratulated her on having the courage to ask for help.

Roy Moyo said:

“Congrats! And never give up. We will keep our eyes open for you.”

Faith Madza Ngwenya added:

“All in good time, Tshepi. Something will definitely pop up. Just hang in there.”

Ricardo Mukwevho wrote:

“If you are looking for employment, there's a website that provides jobs, internships, leaderships, apprenticeships, and government vacancies. It also provides editable structures for CV and cover letters, and tips on how to write your CV.”

Fabulous female law graduate in Cape Town celebrates first court appearance, Saffas show the young hun love

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a young female candidate attorney from Cape Town taking to the socials to celebrate her first court appearance.

Recent UWC graduate, Retshidisitswe Mokgobo said that she was very proud of herself for the brilliant achievement. Netizens congratulated the babe, expressing how delighted they were by her excellence as a young black woman.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News