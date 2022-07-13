Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya has confirmed that she dated and had planned to marry gospel star Ayanda Ntanzi

Sibiya claimed they split up in 2019 due to their different religious beliefs, as Ayanda is a Christian and Nelisiwe believes in ancestors

Nelisiwe went on to say that their split provided her with new opportunities because Ayanda was strict and would never allow her to take certain acting roles

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Durban Gen actress Nelisiwe Sibiya has spoken out about his relationship with gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi.

Nelisiwe Sibiya has come out dishing out everything about her previous relationship with Ayanda Ntanzi. Image: @aya_ntanzi and nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Sibiya confirmed to Lungelo KM on his YouTube podcast Engineer Your Life that she was engaged to Ayanda but broke it off in 2019. According to The South African news publication, the two had been dating since university.

She further claimed on Engineer Your Life that their different religions and beliefs were the reason they couldn't have the wedding. Nelisiwe believes in her ancestors, whereas Ayanda is a devout Christian.

Nelisiwe went on to say that breaking up with Ayanda opened up new opportunities for her. According to The South African, she was referring to her role in Durban gen, in which she has to kiss men.

“I realised that being with him was holding me back. My career grew after I left him.”

“He was a strict man, he would have a problem with me kissing another man on TV. I mean he is a gospel star and imagine having the wife kissing other men on TV, ” she added.

‘Durban Gen’ actress Nelisiwe Sibiya opens up about facing hardships and sleeping in bathrooms in her come up

Briefly News previously reported that Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya has stunned many followers with her come-up story. The celeb told fans that life has not always been smooth sailing for her and used her story to motivate all those who might feel that there's no way out.

Nelisiwe Sibiya is looking back at all of the things she's been through to get to where she is now. The media personality has not shared her story for sympathy but rather as inspiration for others.

TimesLIVE reports that after finishing high school, Nelisiwe got a job as a promoter and spent nights sleeping in the bathrooms of The Glen Mall for six whole months.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News