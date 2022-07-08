Mihlali Ndamase has publicly expressed her support for Sithelo Shozi after she accused her baby daddy Andile Mpisane of gender-based violence while they were still dating

Nota, who made headlines for insulting Ndamase, has expressed a different viewpoint on the matter, contradicting his defence of the insults he hurled at Mihlali

Twitter users have expressed their thoughts, with some believing that the Nota and Mihlali controversy foreshadowed Sithelo's current situation

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has come out to publicly support music DJ Sithelo Shozi after she revealed earlier this week that she had suffered physical abuse at the hands of Royal AM owner Andile Mpisane.

Mihlali Ndamase has shown Support to Sithelo Shozi amid abuse allegations. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sithelo took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that the life she had been portraying on her social media pages while still in a relationship with Mpisane was a facade. Behind the gifts she used to post, she claimed, were physical scars from Andile, who she claimed used to hit her.

Since then, many people have taken to social media to voice their opinions and show their support. Mihlali is one of the many familiar faces who have bravely supported Sithelo. According to The South African news publication she has done so through her Instagram stories.

Nota Baloyi shames Sithelo for abuse allegations while contradicting his defence on the Mihlali controversial words he uttered

The YouTuber's support is not surprising given that she has received cyber-bullying and insults that could result in GBV for her lifestyle were hurled at her from people on Twitter, including music executive Nota Baloyi.

“Imagine… There are some guys who think that Mihlali is attractive and all I think is ningamuthenga (I could buy her). And they don’t understand that if Mihlali is for sale, that means she’s an object, which means that you can kill her if you want to… It’s like buying a dog.. You can put it down,” said Nota about the YouTuber.

Baloyi has since defended his remarks, claiming that he would never harm her because he is an advocate for women's safety.

His actions in the Sithelo controversy, however, have contradicted his defence, as he has come out to claim that Sithelo is a bitter baby mama who is doing everything in her power to destroy Andile's family. He also claimed the Mpisane family never found her to be their ideal daughter-in-law despite being the mother of their grandchildren.

Twitter users believe Nota's 'insults' to Mihlali foreshadowed Sithelo's abuse revelation.

@Meezy00963154 said:

"What Nota said about Mihlali is what could've happened to Sithelo if she chose to stay with Andile y'all misquoted Nota, Nota was showing the treatment rich men give the IT girl to a point that they might be killed one day not saying Mihlali must be killed"

@TheOnlyKhazana wrote:

"I think Nota was trying to tell you guys this on the Mihlali saga that these rich cats don’t really give a fudge. Look at the Sithelo story. I’m not saying Sithelo was after money, but every lady chasing a wealthy man lives in hell."

@2022AFRICA added:

"This whole Sithelo thing made me think about what Nota said, that ownership part, (Not the Mihlali part) because that's what Andile doing to Sithelo because he has the money. The craziest part is this was coming from her baby daddy, not even some random guy."

