Sithelo Shozi, Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane charted South Africa's Twitter trending lists this week

This, after serious gender-based violence allegations levelled against Andile Mpisane by her baby mama Sithelo Shozi who also shared evidence of abuse

MaMkhize issued a statement debunking the abuse claims, while a recording of a conversation between Andile and Sithelo angered fans who took to Twitter to rally behind Sithelo

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sithelo Shozi opened a can of worms that shot Andile Mpisane and his mother, Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize, to the top of Twitter trending lists. The Durban-based DJ alleged that the Royal AM chairman used to beat her to a "pulp".

Mzansi has shown support for Sithelo Shozi after alleging that Andile Mpisane used to beat her. Image: @sithelo

Source: Instagram

Following the allegations, MaMkhize issued a statement rubbishing the claims. She said her family never witnessed the abuse but promised to get to the bottom of the issue.

The plot thickened when Sithelo dropped more evidence to prove that MaMkhize was aware of the issue. She also shared a call recording between her and Andile. Andile rained insults on the stunner and even threatened to kill her.

Twitter has been awash with messages of support for the DJ. Many said the Mkhize family is using its wealth and influence to cover the issue. Others lauded Shozi for speaking up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@sekgaudiNketle said:

"I dont care what #Mamkhize says. Andile is abusive! We heard how he speaks to Sithelo. That is an abusive man. Mamkhize should've spent her coins with therapists for her son and now lawyers against the baby mama. That's how she could fix the problem."

@Zynub7 added:

"Sithelo's story has shown me that silence isn't a solution against abuse....I'm ready to speak out and will be posting evidence!"

Abdul Khoza expresses concern for brother SK Khoza after his explicit video trended

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Abdul Khoza, the star of The Wife, has expressed concern about his brother SK Khoza, who has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months.

Abdul has been silent about his brother's behaviour, but it appears that he has had enough after a video of SK and a woman engaging in sexual activities began circulating on social media.

On one of SK Khoza's Instagram posts, as reported by Zalebs, Abdul left the following comment after the clip started trending:

"Please Bro I Beg. Call Me Now Please."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News